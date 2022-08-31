5 Offensive keys for the Iowa Hawkeyes against South Dakota State

Week One is the perfect time to work out the kinks, earning some needed chemistry and playing time. While No. 2 Ohio State is playing a national contender in No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off their season, Iowa is also facing a national championship contender, albeit a very different one.

The Hawkeyes will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Kinnick Stadium to kick off their season. It certainly isn’t the toughest week one slate, they didn’t elect to schedule a top 25 team like No. 12 Oregon or a returning College Football Playoff team in No. 22 Cincinnati, but SDSU is certainly not a pushover. They aimed for a bit more of an ambitious FCS opponent than say Wisconsin taking on Illinois State, a team that didn’t even muster five wins in 2021.

Expectations are high for the Hawkeyes, fresh off of their Big Ten Championship game campaign. The first team left on the outside looking in of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll, Iowa certainly has a chip on its shoulder entering the season. After an offseason of incessant talking points, none of that matters anymore. The season is here, time to put up or shut up. Here are five keys for the Iowa offense against South Dakota State.

Establish the run early

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Just because you are facing an opponent who is, on paper, inferior in stature to you, doesn’t mean you have to abandon your identity. Use this week one game to keep building the chemistry on the offensive line. The run game wasn’t great last year, establish it early with the new o-line and running backs.

Get Spencer Petras in a rhythm

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Despite all of the reports of Spencer Petras’ great progress over the offseason, I don’t think he necessarily needs to come out looking like an all new quarterback for the Hawkeyes. He doesn’t need to come out gunslinging, trying to play like Zach Wilson. That’s not what the Hawkeyes need him to do to win. Instead, I want to see him get in a rhythm, take what the defense gives him, and look overall cleaner than last year. Use week one to gain some confidence.

Get the tight ends involved

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

BOY! It looks rough at wide receiver right now for the Hawkeyes. Pretty much everybody is hurt! Experienced slot receiver Nico Ragaini will reportedly be out for a few weeks. Jackson Ritter will be out the season, Diante Vines will be out until around halfway through the season. Oh, by the way, potential breakout star wide out Keagan Johnson is questionable with, you guessed it, an injury!

The position is a big question. Luckily, they have one of the best tight ends in the nation in Sam LaPorta. Iowa’s leading receiver last year is joined by sophomore Luke Lachey, who figures to be his successor next year. Don’t be surprised to see a lot of two tight end sets, or even LaPorta lined up outside as a receiver.

Add some new wrinkles to the offense

revor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While you want to see Iowa get their basics down, their bread and butter for the rest of the season, the week one matchup is a perfect venue to experiment on offense a bit. Flex some creativity, vary up the formations and play calls. Get the ball in Arland Bruce’s hands in different ways, utilizing his skillset after the catch. There have been talks throughout fall camp of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz updating the offense a bit, here’s the perfect chance to showcase it.

Don't play down to your opponent

Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Iowa shouldn’t walk into Saturday’s matchup cocky. The Jackrabbits are about as sturdy of an opponent as you’ll find at the FCS level. They do command a level of respect walking into Kinnick Stadium. However, there are levels to this game.

South Dakota State might contend for the FCS national championship, but Iowa was just in the Big Ten Championship. Much like the WCW in the late-90s, the Big Ten is where the Big Boys play. A team like the Jackrabbits should not trouble a team the level of Iowa. Don’t disregard your opponent, but absolutely do not play down to them. That’s how upsets happen.

