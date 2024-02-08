5 observations as Xavier Musketeers hold off Villanova Wildcats for Big East win

In a low-scoring bout between two NCAA Tournament hopefuls firmly on the bubble Wednesday night, Xavier men's basketball found a different way to win a pivotal game.

Xavier head coach Sean Miller called a timeout with 18 seconds left and the Musketeers clinging to a three-point lead. Xavier's defense proceeded to suffocate a scrambling Villanova offense desperately trying to get off a game-tying three-point field goal attempt.

They never did, and Xavier held on for a 56-53 victory at Cintas Center, marking its second three-game winning streak in Big East play this season.

Xavier was led by Quincy Olivari, who had 14 points and knocked down a pair of free throws with 18.3 seconds remaining to give the Musketeers a 56-53 lead. The Big East Player of the Week was 3-of-8 from three-point range on a night where Xavier connected on just 22.2% of its triples. Desmond Claude finished with 11 points and Dayvion McKnight added nine.

Villanova got a game-high 15 points off the bench from guard Brendan Hausen, who hit three 3-pointers but missed a free throw with 45 seconds left that could've tied it at 54-54. Villanova forward Eric Dixon had 13 and TJ Bamba led the Wildcats with 8 rebounds.

Here's what we learned on Wednesday.

5 observations from Xavier Musketeers' win over Villanova

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) drives past Villanova Wildcats guard Brendan Hausen (1) in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Villanova Wildcats at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Xavier winning in different ways

Xavier had been able to climb over .500 in Big East play thanks to significant jumps from the Musketeers' offense over the last month. Xavier, especially at Cintas Center, was pulling away from opponents and scoring in a flurry.

Against Villanova, a team that plays at the No. 330 adjusted tempo in the country, Xavier was in for a different battle − a war of attrition, defensive slugfest, rock fight − any synonym that fits.

Both teams shot under 35% from the field and Xavier's defense got the biggest stop of the night in the waning moments of regulation.

Xavier gets production from its bench

Miller has been searching for production from its bench and the trio of Sasa Ciani, Dailyn Swain and Trey Green delivered in key moments Wednesday night. Ciani had five points in the first half, Green's only field goal was a momentous 3-pointer at the 8:51 mark to give Xavier a 45-39 lead and Swain had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Swain scored six of his eight points in the second half, including a baseline dunk with 4:18 remaining that broke a 50-50 tie.

Abou Ousmane leads defensive effort

The last time Abou Ousmane was at Cintas Center, his night ended early with a technical foul in the second half of the win over St. John's. Ousmane bounced back in a big way Wednesday on defense, grabbing a game-high 9 rebounds and registering 5 blocks.

Ousmane drew the assignment against Dixon, a versatile center and Villanova's leading scorer who can hurt you near the rim and on the perimeter. Over 31 minutes, Ousmane carried the load in holding Dixon to just 5-of-15 from the field and just a pair of offensive rebounds.

Xavier throws the 1st punch

Feeding off the energy of the home fans, Xavier opened the game fast and loose − the same formula that had led to a 4-1 record in its first five Big East home games. The Musketeers were flying to the ball on defense, getting out in transition and knocking down quality looks with rare production from the bench.

Ciani had an and-1 and Swain's steal and breakaway dunk gave Xavier a 19-9 lead with 9:10 left in the first half. Xavier's defense suffocated Villanova's offense, contesting shots, trapping the low post effectively and forcing the Wildcats into a 1-of-9 start from the field.

Villanova punches back

Villanova's defense, ranked No. 32 in KenPom, then set the tone for the final nine minutes of the first half. The Wildcats threw the kitchen sink at the Musketeers, whether it was an aggressive man-to-man defense in the half court, a full-court press or a matchup zone. Xavier struggled to find open shots, missing seven consecutive shots, and got sloppy with the rock, committing five turnovers.

Villanova got a spark over a 13-0 run by Dixon, who had a team-high 9 points at the half. Off the bench, sharpshooting guard Hausen knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to help Villanova take a 28-26 lead into the intermission.

It was just the fourth time Xavier had been held under 30 points in the first half this season and the second time vs. Villanova (29 in the previous meeting Jan. 3). The Musketeers had 22 in their blowout loss at No. 1 UConn and 28 in the Continential Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

No. 19 Creighton visits Cintas Center on Saturday

Xavier has a chance for a Quadrant 1 victory on Saturday when No. 19 Creighton visits Cintas Center. It's a rematch from just two weeks ago, when Xavier let a golden opportunity slip away in an 85-78 loss to the Bluejays in Omaha, Nebraska.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Here's what we learned as Xavier holds off Villanova for Big East win