5 observations as Xavier Musketeers hold off St. John's Red Storm in Big East play

There is no place like home.

After a brutal two-game road trip that included the program's worst loss this century, Xavier men's basketball can take a sigh of relief after hanging on to beat St. John's Wednesday night at Cintas Center, 88-77, in a game it could ill-afford to drop.

Xavier led by as many as 11 points in the second half before a late St. John's rally in a foul-filled second half. The game was tied with 3:59 remaining, but Xavier finished the night on a 15-4 run.

Xavier is back over .500 at 11-10 and evens its Big East Conference record at 5-5.

The Musketeers' backcourt delivered on the big stage once again Wednesday. Desmond Claude and Quincy Olivari tied with a team-high 23 points and Dayvion McKnight finished with 19. Olivari and Sasa Ciani each grabbed seven rebounds in a physical game on both ends.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives as St. John's Red Storm guard Jordan Dingle (3) defends in the first half of a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

St. John's guard Daniss Jenkins looked like the best offensive player on the floor for the majority of the night, finishing with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Red Storm center Joel Soriano had another double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Here's what we learned on Wednesday night.

5 observations from Xavier Musketeers' win over St. John's Red Storm

Quincy Olivari delivers late

With Xavier desperately needing to grab momentum in the second half after coughing up an 11-point lead, they turned to Olivari. Freshman Dailyn Swain chased down a loose ball and found a wide-open Olivari in the corner for a huge 3-pointer at the 1:56 mark to give Xavier an 80-75 lead.

The Musketeers ran a set play one possession later after a St. John's bucket, and Olivari was left with space at the top of the key. His fourth triple of the night was the de facto dagger as Xavier would finish it off at the free-throw line over the final 75 seconds.

2nd half was spent at the free-throw line

There was no shortage of whistles over the final 20 minutes of regulation as both teams were in the bonus with over nine minutes remaining. Xavier went 19-of-21 at the free-throw line in the second half (27-of-32 for the game) and the Red Storm were 14-of-20 (21-of-30 for the game).

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) pushes the ball up the court as St. John's Red Storm guard Simeon Wilcher (7) defends in the first half of a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

The fouls overshadowed a great defensive effort from Xavier after a lackluster performance on that side of the ball on Sunday against UConn. Xavier held St. John's to 38.2% from the field in the first half, won the rebounding battle 44-34, and limited the Red Storm to 2-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Xavier's offense has improved

When these two teams met in Queens, New York before Christmas, St. John's full-court press harassed Xavier's defense, forcing 18 turnovers. On Wednesday, Xavier, which is top-10 in the nation in fast-break points per game, took a 38-34 lead into the intermission from its face-paced tempo.

After made baskets, St. John's attacked in its full-court press with surprise traps, but Xavier had an answer for it and picked up key buckets in transition. When Xavier crossed half court and St. John's used the matchup zone that stymied Xavier in December, the Musketeers had an answer with perimeter shooters the Red Storm had to respect and quick ball movement. Xavier had 17 fastbreak points in the opening 20 minutes and finished with 28 for the game.

Help from the bench

In Sunday's disaster in Hartford, Xavier's offense had one of its worst performances of the season and got little production from its depth. Xavier's strong first half Wednesday was partly fueled by freshman Trey Green, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in transition. Sasa Ciani added six points and seven rebounds.

Xavier Musketeers forward Abou Ousmane (24) reacts to a made basket in the first half of a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Abou Ousmane has early exit

Part of Ciani's contributions included four offensive rebounds and a pair of putbacks. Ciani had trouble down low with Soriano, who went 8-of-14 and led the Red Storm's 32-point night in the paint. The freshman played nearly 23 minutes after Abou Ousmane fouled out with five minutes remaining and picked up a technical foul protesting the call. Ousmane had five points and eight rebounds.

