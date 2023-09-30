5 observations on UC's Big 12 road loss at BYU

PROVO, Utah – The University of Cincinnati traveled 1,650 miles on a short week with the hopes of earning their first Big 12 game with a win at BYU. Those hopes will now have to wait until mid-October as the hometown Cougars prevailed in front of a royal blue crowd of 63,837 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, 35-27.

As they've been doing in the first four games of the season, UC moved the ball, outgaining BYU substantially in total offense, outrushing them and holding the ball for nearly 10 more minutes in possession time.

But, turnovers are momentum changers and the Cougars had two big ones that resulted in 14 points. Minus those, UC wins. Unfortunately, a "winnable" game lost still goes in the "L" column.

Here are 5 observations on a game UC would like to have back

1. Turnovers turned the game

After stopping the Cougars on their first possession, UC moved the ball 19 yards to start. Then on 3rd and 4, quarterback quarterback Emory Jones completed a pass to Jakob Robinson. The problem is Robinson plays for BYU and he returned the interception 42 yards for a touchdown for the early lead midway through the first quarter.

UC would battle back to take a 10-7 lead before the half, but BYU quickly recovered and led by 15 by the third quarter. Chamon Metayer's second touchdown catch of the night pulled UC within 28-20. The Bearcat defense then forced a three-and-out, but the ensuing punt was muffed by UC's Braden Smith. BYU recovered at the UC 15 and went in for what would be their final score.

"It comes down to those turnovers," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said. "Emory (Jones) on the first one had some miscommunication with the wide receivers on zone coverage. You obviously can't have that costly mistake that gave them seven points in a first half that we dominated."

2. Now you lead it, now you don't

When Carter Brown drilled a 33-yard field goal, the Bearcats had their only lead with 44 seconds left in the first half. Suddenly, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis who had thrown for just two yards, got hot. BYU went 82 yards on three plays, 69 through the air, and a Slovis touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter put BYU up 14-10 despite UC dominating the stat line.

"It was crazy," Satterfield said. "The first half in particular, we basically had the ball the entire way and dominated time of possession. We should have been up by 10 points, but we weren't, and that's the way football is. You have to make plays when they're there, and BYU is very good at that. They made plays when they had to make them. That drive before halftime was huge momentum in getting that touchdown."

3. Momentum sparked the crowd

Slovis led another drive to start the second half and seized the momentum. He finished 13-for-24 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. UC was unable to sack the transfer from Pitt. Once Slovis got hot, the biggest crowd at a home BYU football game since 2009 obliged with more noise. Of course, like many venues, extra sound was pumped in at crucial moments.

"At least on the defensive side, as soon as you focus on your job it kind of quiets all down," defensive lineman Jowon Briggs said. "For me, it wasn't personally that loud, kind of reminded me of the Nipp a little bit."

Briggs also said elevation wasn't a factor.

4. Numbers do lie

UC had 26 first downs to BYU's 17, 498 yards of total offense to BYU's 295, 242 rushing yards to their 70, 256 passing yards to their 225 and ran 84 plays to their 53. Much like the loss to Miami University, they were successful most places but the scoreboard.

"Right now we're so close," quarterback Emory Jones said. "It's kind of weird and frustrating to see how we outgained them in yards but not on the scoreboard. We'll get it together. We'll look at the film and make sure we're ready to go for the rest of the season."

5. Metayer a bright spot

The 6-5, 248-pound redshirt sophomore tight end Chamon Metayer has been getting noticed more and more by Jones. Against Miami University, he had a two-point reception that briefly gave UC a lead. Against Oklahoma, he had three catches for 50 yards and he finally hit the end zone Friday night as two of his three catches went for scores.

Late in the third quarter his touchdown helped pull the Bearcats within eight at 28-20. The UC sideline felt confident at that point. Then, the punt was fumbled allowing BYU another score.

"We didn't lose no faith at all tonight," Metayer said. "Things like that happen. Mistakes are going to happen. It's just about how you respond. You can't be negative when things aren't going good. That's how you lose games."

Next up?

Healing and rest. The 2-3 Bearcats have a bye week. Their next game isn't until Oct. 14 back at Nippert Stadium against Iowa State.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 5 big keys in UC's Big 12 road defeat at BYU