5 observations on UC football at Oklahoma State Saturday night

STILLWATER, Oklahoma – A Homecoming crowd of 53,855 saw a cold, wet slog in the first half, then an Oklahoma State runaway train in the second half as the Cowboys poked the University of Cincinnati Bearcats 45-13 Saturday night.

Oklahoma State outscored UC 35-6 in the second half. Sophomore Ollie Gordon II had his fifth straight 100-plus yard rushing game with a 271-yard effort.

UC kept it close in the first half behind Myles Montgomery and Corey Kiner's runs, but neither was available late in the game as the Cowboys rode away with a 32-point thumping of the Bearcats.

"It was a disastrous third quarter," UC coach Scott Satterfield said. "We came out and did not play very well at all. Three and out offensively and they go score. Then we come back and throw an interception and they go score. We never could stop the momentum."

How bad?

It's UC's worst loss since Luke Fickell's team was humbled at Ohio State 42-0 in 2019 and the most points given up since UCF plastered them in Fickell's 2017 campaign 51-23.

It's the most consecutive losses since Rick Minter's 1998 squad dropped their first nine.

The Bearcats are now 2-6 and 0-for-the-Big 12 at 0-5.

5 reasons UC left Oklahoma State with the 'L'

Oklahoma State mascot Bullet trots across the field after an OSU touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

1. A lousy second half

UC was down 10-7 at halftime and it could have been tied had Carter Brown converted a 23-yard first-quarter field goal. The Bearcats deferred the coin toss but punted away after their initial drive sputtered.

Oklahoma State pounced with 21 unanswered points before backup quarterback Brady Lichtenberg's fourth-quarter touchdown throw to Aaron Turner. Prior to Saturday, BYU had scored the most points on UC with 35. Oklahoma State had that many in the second half.

"We just lost that momentum," center Gavin Gerhardt said. "If there's a situation where we lose that we've just got to bounce back. We've got to bring the energy and we kind of lost that."

UC quarterback Emory Jones had trouble all night long. He went 6-for-16 passing for 117 yards with one interception while rushing for 33 yards. Head coach Scott Satterfield pulled him late for backup Brady Lichtenberg.

2. Limited running options

Myles Montgomery had 90 yards to lead all rushers at halftime, including a 63-yard touchdown run, but he was unavailable in the second half. Corey Kiner gained 79 yards but also became unavailable late in the game. Ethan Wright didn't make the trip and Ryan Montgomery couldn't go, so that left UC with Shaun Thomas in the fourth quarter. The redshirt sophomore gained 12 yards on seven carries.

"They said they couldn't go," Satterfield said of Myles Montgomery and Kiner. "They both have been dinged up and battling through. Myles got dinged up on the last play of the half and came back out and just couldn't go. Corey got to a point where he couldn't go. We're down to our fifth and sixth-string guys in that position."

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon (0) was coming off a huge game, and he did the same to UC. Gordon rushed for 271 yards, capping the effort with a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 211 of his yards in the second half.

3. It was Ollie-Ween

After a 282-yard game against West Virginia, Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II entertained the pre-Halloween crowd with 271 yards. He finished with a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and had 211 of his yards in the second half.

Defensive lineman Dontay Corleone shouldered some blame.

"I feel like I didn't play up to the standard today," he said. "I've got to play better as a leader. I'm not going to quit on this season. I want people to show up to our games still. We're going to finish this season strong."

4. Cowboys offense dominant

For the second time this season, UC was outgained in total offense, including passing and rushing yards. Iowa State did it and won handily 30-10. Oklahoma State racked up 601 yards with 286 through the air and 315 on the ground. At half, UC had outrushed the Cowboys 194-79. Mike Gundy's "Pokes" flipped the script in the final two quarters outrunning UC 251-83.

5. Passing wasn't pretty

Emory Jones was pulled for redshirt sophomore Brady Lichtenberg in the fourth quarter. Jones was 6-for-16 passing for 117 yards with an interception and 33 rushing yards. His completion percentage was 37.5%, a season low.

"There was a couple throws early in the game that Emory missed and there was two or three drops where guys didn't catch it," Satterfield said. "Out of synch a little bit. That was a big difference there. Our pass completion percentage wasn't very good."

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brady Lichtenberg (16) and Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Aaron Turner (9) celebrate a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Lichtenberg did engineer a touchdown drive with a scoring pass to Aaron Turner in the fourth quarter and finished 5-for-9 for 48 yards, completing 56%. He ran for 27 yards on three carries.

"I thought in the fourth quarter, let's let him go out there and play if he can spark the guys a little bit," Satterfield said. "I thought he came out and played well. He threw a nice touchdown pass to AT (Turner) there in the corner. I thought he ran hard and played good. We'll go back and look at the film and evaluate it and see where we need to go from there."

New faces?

There are four games remaining and NCAA rules allow players to redshirt even if they have played four games. Satterfield mentioned you may see some new faces.

"We're going to start looking at that," Satterfield said. "Barry Jackson (freshman running back) is one that comes to mind that we'll get in there and let play."

Jackson and Lichtenberg hooked up for a score vs. EKU.

Next up

The Bearcats return home to face UCF at Nippert Stadium Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. West Virginia defeated the Knights in Orlando 41-28 this past weekend.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 5 takes on UC football vs. Oklahoma State Saturday night