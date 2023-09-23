5 observations from Texas Tech football's 20-13 loss to West Virginia

The Texas Tech football team continued to struggle away from home as the Red Raiders suffered a 20-13 loss at West Virginia to open Big 12 play on Saturday.

The Red Raiders dropped to 1-3 on the season and had their four-game winning streak against the Mountaineers snapped in the process.

Texas Tech defense sets table early

Jaylon Hutchings, starting in his 50th career game Saturday, came up with a sack on West Virginia's first offensive possession. That forced a punt to get the ball to the Texas Tech offense — which went three-and-out.

On the Mountaineers' next drive, Malik Dunlap came up with his third interception of the season. The senior cornerback had just one career pick entering the 2023 campaign and now has three in the past two weeks.

Tyler Shough exits, Behren Morton enters

The first half saw a number of key Texas Tech players exit the game with injuries. The biggest blow came near the end of the first quarter when quarterback Tyler Shough was carted off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Video from the ESPN+ broadcast showed Shough's left ankle rolled on a pass attempt, leaving the sixth-year senior laying on the ground in pain. An air cast was placed on his leg and he was carted off the field with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.

Behren Morton, who some Tech fans were clamoring to start over Shough the past few weeks, entered the game on Tech's first drive of the second quarter.

Texas Tech's linebacker Ben Roberts (13) celebrates after intercepting a pass against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Regardless of quarterback, Tech offense struggles

It started with Shough and continued with Morton. The Texas Tech offense greatly struggled in the first half, totaling a whopping 56 yards.

Morton and Shough combined to complete three of their 13 first-half passes for 17 yards. The Red Raiders picked up two first downs and lost the time of possession battle 21:25 to 8:35 through two quarters.

The offense picked up a bit in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Tahj Brooks remains a vital piece

As the offense sputtered, Tahj Brooks was visibly absent from the offensive game plan much of the game.

That changed in the fourth quarter and the adjustment helped Texas Tech get its first touchdown of the game. On that possession alone, Brooks carried the ball six times for 48 yards. He had 50 yards in his nine attempts before the possession.

No matter who the quarterback is moving forward, Brooks needs to be a bigger piece to the game plan. He's been productive when given the opportunity and, especially if Morton is to play big games, it'll help settle the offense a bit and keep defenses honest.

The road remains a cruel mistress

Playing away from Jones AT&T Stadium has not been a good time for Texas Tech the past six years.

The Red Raiders entered the 2023 season having won just six of their previous 24 games on the road. They started off the year with a loss at Wyoming and are now 0-2 away from home with the setback at West Virginia.

The loss also makes Tech 0-2 in one-score games this year (decided by eight points or less). Last season, the Red Raiders were 4-0 in such games.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 5 observations from Texas Tech football's 20-13 loss to West Virginia