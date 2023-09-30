5 observations from Texas Tech football's 49-28 win over Houston

The Texas Tech football team got its best all-around performance of the season Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium and turned it into a 49-28 win over Houston.

The Red Raiders and Cougars battled throughout the first half before the home team took control in the second stanza thanks to a much-improved defensive showing in the final two quarters and 400 yards of offense to overcome a slow start.

Nearly flawless return to Lubbock for Houston's Donovan Smith

Last year, Donovan Smith was trying to help Texas Tech beat Houston. This year, he entered Saturday's game trying to show Texas Tech what they're missing.

He did a pretty good job of that early. On the Cougars' opening drive, Smith was 7-for-7 for 50 yards and had two crucial third-down conversions. On third-and-three, Smith spun out of a tackle and ran for 18 yards. Later, on third-and-four from the Tech six, Smith bided his time, stepped up and found Bryan Henry for a 6-yard touchdown.

After Drae McCray answered with a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD, Smith led the Cougars back down the field, converted another third down (a 34-yard strike to Stephon Johnson) and tossed a 16-yard score to Samuel Brown, all before the Red Raider offense even got on the field.

Smith had 264 yards and four TDs at halftime, which tied a career-high he set against Murray State last season.

Defense optional in the first half

With 8:47 left in the second quarter, a total of 42 points were put on the board, 21 by each team.

Houston scored on each of its first three drives of the game, all of 75 yards, all finished off by a TD pass from Smith.

Tech answered with McCray's 100-plus yard kickoff return for a score, a rushing TD by Tahj Brooks and a score from Behren Morton to Loic Fouonji, who made a nice adjustment to the ball in the air, came around his defender and went in for the TD.

The first half featured one punt attempt, 584 yards of total offense and 63 points between the two teams.

Loic Fouonji with a unique first half

Loic Fouonji hasn't been the biggest piece to the Texas Tech attack this season, but he made his presence felt in the first half.

After his receiving TD in the second quarter, Tech got the first defensive stop of the game, forcing Houston to punt. On the attempt, Fouonji broke free to block the ball off Laine Wilkins' foot, recovered the ball and returned it about six yards for the touchdown.

Third downs continue to be a problem for the Tech defense

Getting off the field on third down has been an issue for the Texas Tech defense throughout the 2023 season. Teams entered Saturday's game converting just under 40% of their third-down conversions. That number was much higher for Houston.

Much of the Cougars' success came on third down, the team converting eight of its first nine attempts, twice for touchdowns. They finished the game 10 of 16 on the penultimate down. Two of the first three times Tech held on third down, it led to touchdowns (once on Fouonji's blocked punt return).

This improved in the second half, though, which was part of our next observation.

Red Raiders get it done in all three phases

Not every unit is going to get an A for the duration of the game from the intrepid Don Williams. However, all three phases, at the very least, produced A+ moments throughout the win.

Special teams came up big to start. The offense hummed in the first half and did enough in the second to run away with it. The defense, which gave up 365 yards in the first two quarters, held the Cougars scoreless the rest of the way. This included four forced punts and a turnover on downs. Houston was also just 4 of 8 on third down in the final two periods.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 5 observations from Texas Tech football's 49-28 win over Houston