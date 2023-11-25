5 observations from Texas Tech football's road loss to Texas

AUSTIN — The end of the rivalry with Texas came with a thud for the Texas Tech football team.

The Longhorns asserted their will and blazed past the Red Raiders 57-7 Friday night in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4) ends the regular season by having its three-game winning streak snapped, though the Red Raiders still have some football to play. The Longhorns (11-1, 8-1) advance to next week's Big 12 championship game and hold out hope for a place in the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech's wide receiver Brady Boyd (13) catches the ball against Texas in a Big 12 football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Injuries pile up for both teams

Texas cornerback Ryan Watts was down for quite a while after the first play of the game before going directly to the locker room.

On that same possession, on the Tech punt, long snapper Jackson Knotts was on the ground about 20 yards from where the action was. He was later spotted on the sidelines with a full leg brace, walking on crutches.

Early in the second quarter, a collision sent both Brenden Jordan for Texas Tech and Xavier Worthy for Texas off the field. Worthy was helped into the medical tent while Jordan was able to walk off under his own power.

Defensive tackle E'Maurion "Dooda" Banks was also helped off the field. Tech went into the game down senior Jaylon Hutchings, who, along with receiver Myles Price, did not suit up for the Red Raiders.

Defensive back Cameron Watts was carted off on a stretcher in the third quarter after a collision with a teammate.

Miscues cost Red Raiders early

Throwing a jump ball to the 6-foot-5 Jerand Bradley is a usually good idea. It didn't quite work that way on Friday.

On the run and facing pressure, Behren Morton launched a throw down field to about the Texas 40. Bradley was open at the time, but the ball hung in the air a bit. Still, Bradley appeared to corral the pass, only for Malik Muhammad to rip it away from him for the interception.

Texas came close to blocking Austin McNamara's first two punts but Michael Taaffe didn't miss his opportunity in the second quarter. Taaffe smothered the ball at the 20, which led to a Bert Auburn field goal to make it 20-7.

After Bralyn Lux recorded his first interception of the season, Morton rocketed a low, hard throw to Bradley, which was intercepted by Terrance Brooks.

Texas' speed kills Texas Tech

Joey McGuire likes to tout that the 2022 recruiting class signed by Tech was the fastest in the nation. That's good for the future, but it was no help against the Longhorns.

Texas' receivers found open space in the field and were able to make quick cuts to avoid the defense. Speed was evident on the backwards pass to Kellan Robinson, who took it 10 yards for the opening TD of the game. Jaydon Blue burst up the field for a 69-yard score and Robinson blazed by the Red Raiders for a 95-yard kickoff return score that opened the second half.

Lack of offensive movement prevents Tech from getting into it

For all intents and purposes, the Longhorns left the door open just enough for the Red Raiders to make something happen for a while. ... if they were able to move the ball.

That proved to be the ultimate problem. Tahj Brooks ran effectively enough for a while, averaging 5.1 yards per carry on his first 14 totes. Beyond that, the Red Raiders were unable to get traction.

Morton completed just 11 of his first 23 pass attempts for a total of 38 yards, an average of 3.4 yards per completion.

Now the Red Raiders play the waiting game

Texas Tech's going to a bowl game for the third year in a row. Which bowl that is is up for debate, and won't be decided for another week.

Bowl selection is slated for Sunday, Dec. 3. Check out which bowls were most likely for the Red Raiders before Friday's game.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Observations from Texas Tech football's road loss to Texas in Austin