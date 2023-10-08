5 observations from Texas Tech football's 39-14 win at Baylor

In their most lopsided road win in the Joey McGuire era, the Texas Tech football team handled Baylor to the tune of a 39-14 win on Saturday night.

The Red Raiders (3-3, 2-1) stuck to their ground attack with Tahj Brooks and sprinkled in the passing game when the Bears (2-4, 1-2) overfilled the box to account for the run game.

Steve Linton has finally arrived

There's no need to rehash all of it, but there was a lot expected out of Texas Tech's edge rushers this season. To this point, they haven't lived up to the lofty billing — though Myles Cole has come on as of late.

Entering Saturday's game, though, Steve Linton had a total of 11 tackles, 1.5 of which were for a loss of yardage, and no sacks. The Syracuse transfer made his presence felt early and often against the Bears.

Baylor faced a 3rd-and-10 at their own 28 in the first quarter when Linton simply raced by the offensive lineman for his first sack in a Red Raider uniform. He came up with another one in the second, a strip sack that gave Tech the ball at the Baylor 26 to set up Gino Garcia's 37-yard field goal.

Both sacks resulted in fumbles, though Baylor recovered the first one.

Linton added a third sack in the fourth quarter as well.

Dooda Banks' return adds another level to defensive interior

E'Maurion "Dooda" Banks suited up for the first time this season and was an immediate help in containing the Baylor rushing attack.

The Bears had just three yards on 18 rushing attempts in the first half (and just 12 yards on 10 carries from their top three running backs). Working in the rotation with Quincy Ledet Jr. in spelling Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford Jr., the defense didn't miss a step.

Adding another big body in the middle is a welcome sign.

Jerand Bradley continues cold spell

Jerand Bradley was named first-team preseason all-Big 12 after a standout freshman campaign that resulted 51 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns.

Through six games this season, Bradley has been a bit of an afterthought in the offense. In the first half, Bradley had one target, which was a big gainer, but the receiver was called for offensive pass interference, nullifying the play.

Prior to the Baylor contest, Bradley had just seven catches for 75 yards in the previous three games combined. This comes after having 80-plus yard in each of the first two.

Against the Bears, Bradley had one catch for six yards.

Morton hasn't looked Bradley's way too often this season, but those opportunities could present themselves a bit more if Tech keeps focusing on establishing the run.

Baylor hurts Baylor

Mason Tharp, the main tight end featured in the Tech offense so far this season, didn't make the trip to Waco. His absence was injury-related though no specifics were known prior to the game.

With his absence, that opened the door for Baylor Cupp to become a centerpiece. Morton connected with Cupp twice, both of which went for touchdowns. The first was a jump ball in the back corner of the end zone in the second quarter.

Then late in third, and the run game heavily established, Morton faked another handoff to Tahj Brooks. The Baylor defense bit, making Cupp wide open for an 18-yard score to make it 24-3.

Baylor didn't account for Baylor.

Dave Aranda and the Bears surrendered

Baylor's Dave Aranda is one of the most well-spoken and respected coaches in the country. He provides positive outlooks on just about everything in life, is as stoic getting the mail as he is overcoming a 28-point deficit and nobody seems to have a negative thing to say about him.

But the eternally optimistic coach waved the white flag on Saturday. Baylor went for it on fourth down six times and only converted once. This included a 4th-and-6 from the Tech 15 when it was still a 17-3 game. A field goal, would have helped, but the Bears went for it and failed.

Aranda didn't make the same decision late in the fourth. With Tech leading 32-11, Linton's third sack brought up a 4th-and-goal from the Tech 16. Baylor kicked the field goal, cutting it to an 18-point deficit. Put another way, Aranda made a three-score game a three-score game with 6:35 left to play.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 5 observations from Texas Tech football's 39-14 win at Baylor