5 observations from Texas Tech football's 38-21 loss against Kansas State

The Texas Tech football team let a second-half lead slip away, falling 38-21 to Kansas State in Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday night.

The loss drops the Red Raiders to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats improve to 4-2 and 2-1, respectively, with their first road win of the season.

Mixing up offense pays dividends

Everybody and their sister knew the Texas Tech football team was going to try to feed Tahj Brooks as much as possible. Problem with that is it's a lot harder to generate a lot of success against teams that are, well, good against the run. Baylor is awful in this category, to put it mildly. Kansas State? Much better.

That's why Brooks' first seven rushing attempts only garnered 21 yards. The Wildcats forced the Red Raiders' hand a bit, making Behren Morton's arm become a factor. However, by switching up the offense, showing they're more than willing to let Morton throw it around, it softened up the K-State defense.

Late in the first half, and spending much of the drive on the sidelines in favor of the quicker Cam'Ron Valdez, Brooks found a seam for a 30-yard run. Tech raced to the line and Brooks went untouched for a two-yard score.

By taking attention away from Brooks, it allowed the nation's fifth-leading rusher to bust loose.

Quarterback carousel continues

It's not quite the same as last year, but for the second straight year, Joey McGuire's head coaching tenure will feature multiple quarterbacks getting hurt.

Behren Morton exited Saturday's game after halftime and was considered doubtful to return. No specific injury was given for his absence, but the sophomore quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder injury since taking over for Tyler Shough in the West Virginia game.

Morton also took several big hits in the first half, both times slow to get up after the play. He finished out the half, leading Tech to a touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Jake Strong was inserted as the team's quarterback on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Last year, it was Shough, then Donovan Smith and then Morton who saw QB action for Texas Tech. All three cycled in and out throughout the year depending on who was less injured than the other. We could be seeing something similar in 2023.

Avery Johnson was a problem for the Tech defense

The Red Raiders have historically struggled against rushing quarterbacks, though that hasn't been much of a problem this year. That was until Saturday.

Kansas State's passing game was virtually non-existent for much of the game. Instead, the Wildcats clawed their way through the Tech defense thanks to Johnson, the backup true freshman quarterback. Johnson was used primarily in running situations, and he made the most of them.

Johnson had 78 yards on nine attempts and all four of K-State's touchdowns through three quarters of play. He finished with five scores on the ground.

Turnovers are bad

We'll just get this out of the way right now. Strong threw three interceptions on three consecutive possessions that shifted the tide of the game. Can't blame him too much for taking chances, and at least one of them was right there with a little less spice on the pass to Xavier White.

Basketball season is right around the corner

There's still five games left in the season, and Tech will have another before the open date, but it's been tough sledding for football fans this year. Which means now would be a good time to mention that Big 12 basketball media days are this week in Kansas City, and hoops are almost here.

