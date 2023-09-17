5 observations from Texas Tech football's 41-3 win over Tarleton State

Three games into the season, the Texas Tech football team put one in the win column.

The Red Raiders started hot on defense and kept visiting Tarleton State at bay, coming away with a 41-3 win in Jones AT&T Stadium.

Here's what to know about the game.

Texas Tech ran the dang football

Much was made about Texas Tech's running game the last two weeks. Against Wyoming, it performed poorly. Against Oregon, it was used too infrequently — except for Tyler Shough. That was corrected early against the Texans.

Tech's first offensive drive showed three intended passes that resulted in negative yardage and a punt. The second featured seven plays, five of them being runs. Tahj Brooks accounted for 54 of the drive's 64 yards on four carries with Shough using a fake to scoot in for the 2-yard score.

Brooks finished the first half already with a career-high 140 yards on the ground on 15 attempts.

Texas Tech's tight end Mason Tharp (80) and Texas Tech's offensive lineman Monroe Mills (71) celebrate a touchdown against Tartleton State in a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Vanilla Ice loves him some Lubbock

It was announced before halftime that the one and only Vanilla Ice will be the concert performer at Raider Alley for the Sept. 30 home game against Houston.

Having played the 4th on Broadway concert each of the last two years, this will be Mr. Ice's third time in Lubbock in the last 14 months. He can't quit the Hub City.

True freshmen get playing time

The Red Raiders were missing quite a few starters against Tarleton, to begin with, but games against FCS opponents also allow teams to utilize some younger talent before that four-game threshold to still use the redshirt.

A pair of true freshmen saw decent action in the game in Brenden Jordan — who started against Oregon — and Maurion Horn. Jordan was utilized as a blitzing back multiple times in the first half and Horn came up big on a fourth-down stop to force a turnover on downs.

Jordan Sanford also got decent playing time in the second half of the blowout. Running back Bryson Donnell got his first career carry, a four-yard gain, to end the third quarter.

Malik Dunlap comes out on fire

While the freshmen got some playing time, it was senior Malik Dunlap who had the biggest impact on defense.

Dunlap got Tech on the board with a 47-yard pick-six with 12:33 left in the first quarter. On the next drive, he broke up a third-down pass from Victor Gabalis to force a punt. On Tarleton's fourth drive, which got into Red Raider territory, Gabalis overshot his receiver and into the arms of Dunlap.

Expect more QB replacement chatter

For all the flack Tyler Shough received from Tech fans in his first two games, there's a reason coaches decided to stick with him for Tarleton State.

After Saturday's game, though, it's likely that outside chatter of replacing Shough will only escalate heading into the Big 12 opener at West Virginia.

Despite his five turnovers combined in losses to Wyoming and Oregon, no rational person can say Shough was purely awful. Rational is the keyword here.

However, Saturday was the first time the sixth-year senior looked off in all phases.

Shough finished the night 10 of 20 passing for 123 yards and a TD and added a rushing score. With the Red Raiders up 24-0 in the third quarter, Shough's night came to an end and sophomore Behren Morton was inserted. To Morton's credit, coming in cold to a blowout, he showed why many fans think it's time to turn to him.

Morton made quick decisions, got the ball out and moved better on his feet than Shough does. It was a solid showing and will probably get fans talking even more about why Morton should start against the Mountaineers.

But make no mistake. Shough will be the starter in Morgantown. It just won't be quiet.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 5 observations from Texas Tech football's 41-3 win over Tarleton State