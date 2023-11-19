5 observations from Texas Tech football's 24-23 win over UCF

The Texas Tech football team got the job done in holding off UCF 24-23 on Saturday night in Jones AT&T Stadium.

With both teams sitting at 5-5 entering the game, the Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3) picked up the win to secure a bowl berth for the third year in a row. The Knights (5-6, 2-6) will try to earn their spot next week.

Texas Tech closes the regular season at Texas at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The Jones has become a habitat for all creatures

Two weeks after Frank the rally possum made his way onto the field, a fox was spotted in the West side stands about 2 hours before kickoff on Saturday.

This seems a bit too coincidental. Me thinks the fox was planted, or set loose, by somebody before this game. I'm all for trying to keep mojo going but you can't fake it. Karma knows what's real and what's artificial.

Speaking of fake, there was a person in a costume hanging out during the game. Texas Tech is leaning into the schtick.

Aggressiveness backfires

After playing 59 minutes, 34 seconds, of conservative football against the Jayhawks, the Red Raiders went a different route to start things against the Knights.

Texas Tech opened its first offensive possession with three straight pass plays, one a big gainer to Xavier White, to get into the red zone.

Joey McGuire kept his foot on the gas, going for it on fourth-and-two from the UCF 8. Behren Morton's pass was deflected at the line for a turnover on downs.

After a defensive stop, Tech had another opportunity at points but went for it on fourth again (this time from the UCF 30 with eight yards to go). This pass also didn't stand much of a chance. Morton's throw was to a heavily-covered Jerand Bradley and well short of the first-down mark anyway. Bradley couldn't bring it in for another failed attempt.

This also played into Tech's favor.

With 12 seconds left in the first half, UCF had the ball at Tech 5 with no timeouts left. Rather than throw toward the sideline or end zone, John Rhys Plumlee completed a shovel pass to RJ Harvey up the middle. The Red Raider defense swarmed in and stopped him short of the goal.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn implored his team to spike the ball for a field goal, but the clock ran out, making it 14-14 at the break.

Missed opportunities for both sides

The first three quarters showed by both teams didn't sport better records than 5-5 entering the game.

UCF had a pair of opportunities to take the lead including at the end of the second quarter. Following an interception, the Knights got into the red zone and what appeared to be a chip-shot field goal. Instead, Colton Boomer's kick doinked off the right upright to keep the game tied.

That drive came from an interception by Behren Morton, who's throw was behind intended receiver Xavier White. That made it three drives Tech got within the UCF 40 and got no points out of it.

Saving Brooks' legs for crunch time

Tahj Brooks was hardly silent throughout the game, but he wasn't featured nearly as heavily as he has been in the last few weeks.

I understand the thinking on this, and I can't say I disagree with it. By saving Brooks' legs for the fourth quarter, when the Red Raiders hoped to be carving up time on the clock, Brooks would be more fresh to pound away at the UCF defense.

That was evident on Tech's drive following a UCF field goal. Holding a 21-17 lead, Tech went 42 yards in 4 minutes, 8 seconds thanks to four runs by Brooks that totaled 30 yards on the drive. That set up a 51-yard field goal by Gino Garcia to put the lead back to seven.

Long, sustained drives win the day

The right kind of LSD can do wonders for a team looking to get to a bowl game.

After the Garcia field goal, UCF struck quickly on a 71-yard TD off a zero blitz from Texas Tech. The extra point appeared to have been defelected, which left 5:30 on the clock for Texas Tech to chew up clock from their own 25.

Three minutes had already been taken off by the time the Red Raiders got to the UCF 43. Brooks got enough first downs on the drive to end the game and seal the win.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Observations from Texas Tech football's 24-23 win over UCF