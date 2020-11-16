5 observations from Steelers 36-10 trouncing of the Bengals

Final score: Steelers 36, Bengals 10

AP Photo/Don Wright

Steelers D proves to be too much for Joe Burrow

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Bengals rookie Joe Burrow came into his first dance with the Steelers as the league's most-sacked quarterback (28). Pittsburgh's pass rush added four more to that number by the game's end. Burrow was peppered by sacks, hits (9) and four batted passes.

Pittsburgh's run game is anemic

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

For decades, tough running and hard-nosed defense have been the Steelers calling card. After the offense hit the ground running with four straight 100+ yard performances to start the season, the unit has sputtered. For the third consecutive week, the offensive line has underperformed in the run-blocking department and James Conner has failed to get anything going. The swirling wind and damp conditions at Heinz Field begged for this to be Conner's week. Not to mention, the Bengals defense has surrendered 1,154 yards on 220 attempts and seven touchdowns to the opposition. Conner closed out the game with 2.8 yards per carry and 36 yards.

Stars of the game

AP Photo/Don Wright

***** Ben Roethlisberger | 333 yards, four touchdowns, 110.1 passer rating **** Diontae Johnson | 6 rec., 116 yards, touchdown *** JuJu Smith-Schuster | 9 rec., 77 yards, touchdown ** Chase Claypool | 4 rec., 56 yards, 2 touchdowns * T.J. Watt | 2 sacks (15 yards), 4 tackles, 4 quarterback hits

Up next

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The 9-0 Steelers head south to the Sunshine State to take on the 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22.