5 observations from Steelers 28-24 comeback win over the Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched the AFC North with a convincing come-from-behind win at Heinz Field against a complete team in the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are five observations from the victory.

Tale of two halves

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In the first two quarters of the game, Pittsburgh had 93 yards of total offense and five punts in six possessions. Cornerback Mike Hilton's fumble recovery is the only reason the offense scored a touchdown, and even that wasn't a sure thing. The Steelers team we wanted to see in the first half, we finally got in the second. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stopped thinking and just started playing. The offensive line gave him more time to let plays open up and routes to develop, and it worked to their advantage. Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and three scores in the second half.

Mike Hilton continues to ball

AP Photo/Don Wright

Today's performance by Hilton is another shining example of his spectacular season. If it weren't for his Colts-territory fumble recovery in the 2nd quarter, the Steelers would have gone into the locker room without a point to their name. Hilton also intercepted Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. Unfortunately, it didn't amount to anything but time off the clock, but better in the hands of Pittsburgh than Indy.

Abysmal clock management

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dear Mike Tomlin, CALL A TIMEOUT!! Sincerely, Everyone

Does head coach Mike Tomlin not realize that timeouts don't carry over into the second half? He clearly failed at Clock Management 101, and this wasn't the first time. Rivers' no-huddle guise outsmarted Tomlin and, instead of using a timeout, he let the clock run as if they weren't down 14 points, and they were getting the ball to start the second half.

Pittsburgh's defense forced a 3-and-out, and the Steelers had a short field after the punt. But instead of a minute left for Ben to try something (at minimum, field goal range) with said short field, he was given 25 seconds and a prayer.

Story continues

Ben Roethlisberger threw 3 TDs in 10 minutes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ben is playing not to get hurt and wisely-so. But when he plays not to get hurt, the offense suffers for it. He woke up at the half and came out of the locker room the old Ben -- the guy who is willing to hold onto the ball longer, get pressure in his face, and throw the ball deeper than five yards. Then and only then was the offense able to get something going. A 39-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson to close out the 3rd quarter, a five-yarder to tight end Eric Ebron, and a 25-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster to put the Steelers ahead.

Defense got to Rivers

AP Photo/Don Wright

Rivers had been sacked six times in five games, thrown two picks, and had not a fumble lost. Blitzburgh had something to say about that with five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

1

1