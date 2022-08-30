5 observations from the Oklahoma Sooners first official depth chart

Folks, we have arrived at the first game week of the season for the Oklahoma Sooners. The wait is nearly over and we are merely days away from meaningful football being played in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Sooners have been at it since the winter months getting in shape, lifting in the weight room before transitioning to spring ball, which culminated in one of the best spring game atmospheres the sport has ever seen.

All of that has led us to this week, which is the first game week for Brent Venables as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Venables will don the headset and will see his first team as the head coach take the field against a UTEP team that lost its first game against North Texas 31-13 during week zero.

While UTEP has game tape already out there for the Sooners to watch, the Miners will only be able to piece together information from watching last year and game plan based on the Sooners’ depth chart, which was released Monday morning.

We took a look at the depth chart and offered five observations below.

Davis Beville wins the backup QB spot

Quarterback Davis Beville (11) goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman

Dillon Gabriel transferred in with the intent to be the starter for Oklahoma. That was never a question as the offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, explicitly stated that Gabriel was the unquestioned starter, and that wouldn’t change.

Essentially, any QB battle was coming down to whatever backup QB was brought in against the likes of Nick Evers and Ralph Rucker. Pitt transfer Davis Beville came out on top in that race as he beat out General Booty and Evers for the QB2 spot.

If the game goes the way most expect, Beville and Booty should both see snaps on Saturday. And for Beville, that matters as he is the QB2 and would be one play away from having to lead the team if Gabriel went down. Those reps (aside from Gabriel’s) will be the ones to watch.

Story continues

15 true freshmen listed on the depth chart

Jayden Gibson (1), wide receiver, goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) holds fall camp practice at the rugby fields on Aug. 16, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Brent Venables was serious about the need for competition and what it can do to a program in many facets. With Venables and his staff coming in following the Valero Alamo Bowl, few positions were actually set in stone.

The freshman class that Oklahoma rounded up in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure was still good enough for eighth in the 247Sports composite rankings. 15 of those true freshmen made the opening game depth chart.

Notable names include: Jayden Gibson at WR right behind Theo Wease, Jacob Sexton as the only backup to Wanya Morris at right tackle, the two freshmen tight ends in Kaden Helms and Jason Llewelyn are both listed, R Mason Thomas listed as depth at not one but both defensive end spots, and uber-athletic Jaren Kanak making it as the third string MIKE linebacker behind David Ugwoegbu and Jake McCoy.

Jovantae Barnes looks like a sure bet to see some action as well over the course of the season, so the fact that he is listed under the “OR” designation with Tawee Walker isn’t that surprising. Running backs get knicked up, so you can bet Barnes will see some touches.

Gentry Williams and Gavin Sawchuk didn’t see their names on the depth chart, but they could be freshmen to watch as the season goes on.

Jaden Davis starts his senior season as a starter

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Jaden Davis (4) in action during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Davis has had some up-and-down years as an Oklahoma Sooner. It’s refreshing to see that despite all of that, he’s stuck it out here in Norman and worked hard this offseason. He’s made an impression with his new defensive coaches to earn a start in game one.

Behind him sit Kendall Dennis and Joshua Eaton, two players who had really good springs and solid performances in the spring game. They have received words of praise from coaches over the past few months. If that’s any indication, Davis’ leash may not be long, and if his play falters, there are some players behind him ready for a starting opportunity.

Ongoing position battles

Oklahoma’s Jeffery Johnson (77) during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the dust has settled and we have at least this week’s depth chart to look at, it looks fairly clear that nose tackle and defensive tackle aren’t completely solved yet.

Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson and Isaiah Coe will rotate at nose tackle, while Jordan Kelley and Jalen Redmond share first-team snaps at defensive tackle.

Elsewhere, Key Lawrence and Justin Broiles will both be involved with the first-team defense and may possibly settle into a co-starter situation. Matchups could determine how Lawrence and Broiles are deployed.

All things said, there’s far more up for debate and to question defensively than the offensive side of the ball, where not a single starting spot has an “OR” designation among them.

Offensively, the starting lineup looks pretty well-defined heading into week one.

The defense lost a few more pieces and is running a new defense brought in by their defensive-minded head coach. So it makes sense that the defensive side may require more time to shake out as Brent Venables and the rest of the defensive staff try to turn this defense into an elite unit.

Justin Harrington's journey has been a winding path

Justin Harrington (37) tries to get around Jalil FarooQ (3) during drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Justin Harrington, a former junior college transfer, has had an insane journey as an OU football player.

After entering the transfer portal last season due to no real breakthrough in Alex Grinch’s defense, he was forced to return to the team as a walk-on with no guarantees. That second chance with the team this spring has given Harrington new life.

On the first official depth chart, he’s listed as second-team “Cheetah” behind senior DaShaun White. Cheetah is a new position in this new defense that allows Brent Venables and Ted Roof to be multiple in their defensive approach to match up with the different offensive attacks they’ll see throughout a season.

A combination position that is part slot corner, safety, and linebacker, the position fits Harrington well. He can run, play in space, tackle, and brings a physical element to the field.

After not seeing meaningful, consistent snaps under Grinch, Justin Harrington has put in the work since returning and could be a significant part of the Oklahoma defense going forward

[listicle id=70000]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire