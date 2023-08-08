5 observations from first Cowboys’ depth chart

It’s a magical time in the summer when NFL training camps open and hope springs eternal. After about two weeks of practice for the Dallas Cowboys, it was time for the annual tradition of releasing their first unofficial depth chart.

This is always an eye-opener for some fans who have a pet cat that doesn’t appear to be doing as well as expected early in camp. However, it’s called unofficial for a reason, and what it looks like now might not be how it looks when the team breaks camp and prepares for the regular season. That doesn’t stop the reactions or breakdowns of the depth chart, so here are five observations from its initial release.

RB pecking order

OL shuffle

One of the biggest concerns about this Cowboys roster right now is the depth on the offensive line. With RG Zack Martin not in camp, the team has been replacing him with a rotation that starts with third-year lineman Josh Ball.

The depth chart does show that Ball is the second-team RG and that’s not a good sign. Ball is a converted tackle who the team has moved inside to see if he can earn a role there, but that might not be a good fit either. It’s what the Cowboys have to work with right now, and Ball being the primary RG backup right now speaks volumes about the depth on the line.

Chuma Edoga is currently listed as the second-team LT, which isn’t a surprise since he’s been working at tackle for most of training camp. The veteran lineman does have experience at tackle, but it was originally thought that he would be predominantly used inside, which hasn’t been the case. An injury to starting LT Tyron Smith would likely mean moving Tyler Smith out to tackle, but the depth chart shows Edoga as a tackle. It’s fair to wonder if that’s his best position.

Finally, rookie lineman Asim Richards is listed as the third-string LG, not where you’d like to see a fifth-round draft pick.

WR surprises

Ask any camp observer and they’ll mention that seventh-round selection Jalen Brooks has been one of the surprise performers. That’s why it was interesting to see Brooks listed as the third on the depth chart behind receivers CeeDee Lamb and Simi Fehoko. There’s been plenty of buzz behind Brooks, but not much to mention about Fehoko, who’s in his third year.

Brooks has been impressive as a receiver, but he’ll need to make an impression in other ways if he wants to beat out Fehoko, or any other WR, at the backend of the roster. He appears to be on his way to doing that.

Rookie WR Jalen Brooks is off to a good start to camp but he will have to make the team based a lot of special teams' work. Beating C.J. Goodwin and Kelvin Joseph off a double press in punt coverage is a good start. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 5, 2023

Another unexpected note from the depth chart at WR is seeing undrafted free agent Jalen Moreno-Cropper as a third stringer. Many felt the rookie was performing well, but being listed behind Tyron Johnson and Dennis Houston was a bit of a shock.

The cases of Brooks and Moreno-Cropper could just be a case of the Cowboys making the rookies earn their place because it appears as though they should both be higher on the depth chart.

Micah Parsons listed as a LB

For anyone who’s paid attention to the Cowboys this offseason, you’d know that Parsons is gearing up to play more on the edge as a defensive end than at LB this year. Of course, DC Dan Quinn has dismissed that notion, but it sure looks that way. Yet the depth chart lists Parsons as one of the two starting LBs, along with Leighton Vander Esch, instead of a defensive end.

That leaves Dorance Armstrong listed as a first-team DE and Damone Clark as a second-team LB. It’s hard to believe that when the defense lines up for their first real snap, this will be the case. Expect Parsons to be at DE and Clark to line up next to Vander Esch at the second level.

Eric Scott earns his place

Another surprise thus far in camp has been the play of sixth-round CB Eric Scott. There was a buzz about Scott through minicamp and the hype has translated into a solid camp from the rookie.

Scott has been one of the better cornerbacks through the first few weeks, and he’s getting extra snaps because starting corner Trevon Diggs had missed some time with a toe issue and CB Jourdan Lewis remains out recovering from a foot injury. Those increased reps have led to Scott making a good enough impression to be listed as second-string CB behind veteran Stephon Gilmore.

The Cowboys don’t hand their rookies anything and Scott has earned his place on the second team.

