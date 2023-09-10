5 observations on Cincinnati Bearcat football's win at Pitt Saturday night

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – In their first meeting since 2012 the University of Cincinnati kept the 49,398 fans at Acrisure Stadium in their seats as they held off a late comeback by Pitt's Panthers to prevail 27-21 and go to 2-0 on the season.

UC led 27-7 going to the fourth but redshirt senior Phil Jurkovec rallied the Panthers with a pair of touchdown passes in a little over three minutes to cut the lead to six. Thanks to UC's defense and Corey Kiner's clock-chewing runs the Bearcats racked up their third straight victory over Pitt (2011,2012, 2023).

"It's a really good road win," UC's Scott Satterfield said. "I know it's early in the season, but that's a really, really solid win!"

Here are 5 reasons UC nailed down a Power Five road win

Corey Kiner led all runners with 153 yards Saturday night as UC beat Pitt 27-21.

Corey Kiner was the finer runner

The former LSU transfer now has back-to-back 100-plus-yard games after a career-high 153 against Pitt. His 68-yard run in the first quarter was also a career-high. Later, he iced the game with a pair of first-down runs.

"The offense is different, but the guys up front and the receivers and tight ends up top are doing a great job at opening up these run lanes for me," Kiner said.

As for his hole on the long jaunt:

"It parted like the Red Sea," the 5-9, 215-pound junior said.

The Bearcats sacked the big guy

Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec is 6-5 and 235 pounds. He has usually been an efficient passer and did have three touchdown passes in the game. However, he was only 10-for-32 for 179 yards with much of his production not coming until the fourth quarter.

Pitt had four sacks last week but had just two vs. UC. The Bearcats had five sacks with the biggest coming on Pitt's last drive on 4th-and-9 from the 28-yard-line. Sophomore Jack Dingle was the hero and the staff expects to see more from the linebacker.

"I love Dingle!" UC coach Satterfield said. "When we first got here in the spring it was, 'Oh my gosh! This guy's going to be really good!'. We looked at Catapult (data analytics) numbers. He was one of the fastest players on our team at 238 pounds. We brought him quite a bit on some pressures tonight."

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) wraps up Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) as he throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Bearcats improved to 2-0 with a 27-21 win on Pittsburgh.

Jowon Briggs, Dontay Corleone, and Eric Phillips each had a sack and Daniel Grzesiak and Malik Vann split one.

"The main thing about going into someone else's stadium is to really put your foot down and show you're here for a fight!" Briggs said. "We had some great guys in coverage and we had some great pressure. We were able to give him that 10-of-32."

Said Corleone, "For some odd reason they started single blocking me in the fourth quarter. I don't know why."

UC held the Panthers to 83 yards rushing which didn't sit well with coach Pat Narduzzi.

"There was too much pressure," he said. "Phil (Jurkovec) got sacked five times. That can't happen. When was the last time we won a game with five sacks on the quarterback?"

"The Pilot" was graceful through the air

He acquired his pilot license in the offseason and Braden Smith showed his air prowess vs. Pitt. Not only did he haul down five footballs for 59 yards and a touchdown, but he also returned two punts and sent his own spiral 30 yards to Dee Wiggins in the first half which was UC's longest completion.

"I really didn't see what was going on until he actually threw the ball," UC quarterback Jones said. "We actually called it in practice and we missed it both times. Coach Satt being the play-caller that he is, helps us as a team."

Jones was 18-for-26 for two scores, but just 126 yards as focused more on the run. Afterward, he said not too many receivers can make Smith's touchdown catch in the third quarter.

"That's as good a catch as you're going to see this weekend," Satterfield said.

Cincinnati Bearcats place kicker Carter Brown (33) kicks a field goal in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Cincinnati Bearcats. UC won 27-21

Carter Brown remains perfect

After making all of his extra points plus a 46-yard field goal against EKU, Arizona State transfer Carter Brown made all three point-afters Saturday and added field goals of 22 and 47 yards against the Panthers giving him 21 points on the season.

Multiple tights get it right

Less than two minutes into the game, Emory Jones had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Payten Singletary giving him two scores in two weeks. Singletary had four catches for yards and Chamon Metayer added two for seven yards. In addition to those two, redshirt junior Barak Faulk and redshirt sophomore Caleb Schmitz have been used in blocking situations.

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Payten Singletary (88) breaks through tackles on a touchdown reception in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and UC. The Bearcats prevailed 27-21.

"I think those guys are still learning," Satterfield said. "I didn't think they played great in the first game. Hopefully, they got better tonight. We're going to need those tight ends in the throw game and the run game."

Next up

UC returns home for the Battle of the Victory Bell Saturday night, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. against Miami's RedHawks.

CINCINNATI 10 10 7 0 27

PITT 7 0 0 14 21

UC–Jones 12-yard pass to Singletary (Brown kick)

UC– Carter Brown 22-yard FG

P– Jurkovec 5-yard pass to Mumpfield (Sauls kick)

UC– Kiner 7-yard run (Brown kick)

UC– Brown 47-yard FG

UC– Jones 21-yard pass to Smith (Brown kick)

P– Jurkovec 9-yard pass to Mumpfield (Sauls kick)

P– Jurkovec 16-yard pass to Bartholomew (Sauls kick)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 5 observations on UC Bearcats winning 27-21 at Pitt Saturday night