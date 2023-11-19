5 observations on Cincinnati Bearcat football lopsided loss at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – In preparation for their visit to Milan Puskar Stadium, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" was played repeatedly at University of Cincinnati football practice preceding Saturday's game at West Virginia.

In the end, it only helped them learn the words as John Denver blared proudly as the Mountaineer fired his game-ending musket.

West Virginia manhandled the Bearcats and celebrated their Senior Day with a 42-21 thrashing in front of 43,588 announced fans.

Neal Brown, whose team was ranked last in the Big 12 in the preseason, has his Mountaineers at 7-4 (5-3 Big 12) and bowl-bound.

UC's Scott Satterfield, who coached against Brown in the Sun Belt, has UC at 3-8 (1-7) in his inaugural season. The Bearcats will host Kansas next week and then watch bowl-eligible teams on TV.

5 reasons UC was mashed in Morgantown

1. Blue and gold Greene played like White

Junior quarterback Garrett Greene evoked memories of former Mountaineer great Pat White with his running and throwing as the Bearcat defense chased No. 6 around without much luck. Pat White's Mountaineers beat the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium 38-0 in 2005.

Instead of UC having two 100-plus yard rushers, it was the Mountaineers with Greene and Jahiem White combining for 363 yards. Greene ran for a career-high 154 and three touchdowns while going 12-for-19 through the air for 210 yards with a scoring toss to White. White had 209 yards and is only a freshman.

"He plays hard," Satterfield said of Greene. "He gets after it. He plays with an edge. That's what you want from your quarterback that is a dual threat. He'll go run and get those tough yards and makes guys miss in space."

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) carries the ball on a touchdown run in the third quarter. Greene ran for 154 yards as West Virginia beat UC 42-21 Saturday, Nov. 18.

2. Going conservative on 4th downs backfires

In the first quarter, UC had a 4th-and-1 at their own 43-yard line and sent Mason Fletcher in to punt. Corey Kiner had been short on 3rd-and-1 and Fletcher punted to the West Virginia 9, but Greene and the Mountaineers went 91 yards for a touchdown and their first lead.

At the end of the quarter, Chamon Metayer was stopped short on a 3rd-and-2 pass and again Fletcher was summoned. This time the Mountaineers started on the 15. Not long after, Greene hit White on a 75-yard touchdown and UC trailed 14-0.

"The reason we didn't go for it was I didn't feel very confident we could slow'em down, so at least try to make them drive," Satterfield said. "The negative of that was they occupied the clock with six, seven-minute drives."

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Daniel Grzesiak (9) completes a tackle of West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (22). White ran for 209 yards and quarterback Garrett Greene had 154 vs. UC. WVU won 42-21 Saturday.

Said UC outside linebacker Daniel Grzesiak, "He (Greene) was looking to run. A lot of quarterbacks look to throw first. He was looking to pull the ball down and run. He was a fighter."

3. West Virginia dominated

The Mountaineers were up 21-0 when UC finally scored. Quarterback Brady Lichtenberg, who started the first series, led UC on a drive and scrambled to the 1-yard line after a 17-yard run. After a penalty, Lichtenberg came out of the game dinged up according to Satterfield. Jones was pushed into the end zone to make it 21-7.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brady Lichtenberg (16) rolls out of the pocket to throw in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.

"Brady got banged up," Satterfield said. "He was wincing a little bit on that drive, and we wanted to get him out earlier but we were rolling. I think the last play was the QB draw to the 1-yard line, and that's when we made the switch. We'll have to see how he is when we get back early in the week. He would have continued to play. Our plan was to play both and stick with the hot hand. Emory came in and played great with some really nice things."

Within 52 seconds Greene had WVU back on the scoreboard with a drive ending in a 26-yard score. It was 28-7 at half and 42-7 after the third quarter with Greene and White tacking on two more rushing touchdowns.

With the game pretty much decided, UC was able to put 14 points up in the fourth quarter as Jones connected on a pair of scoring passes to tight end Metayer. Satterfield said Metayer had been limited in practice but was able to answer the bell. Tight end Payten Singletary didn't play with a lower leg injury and is projected to be out again next Saturday.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) hands the ball of to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) in the third quarter Saturday, Nov. 18. The West Virginia Mountaineers won, 42-21.

4. UC's run game stalls

The Bearcats were outrushed for just the third time this season. It wasn't close. 425 yards to 153 is a dramatic difference. Jones and Corey Kiner had 56 yards apiece. Kiner is now 59 yards shy of 1,000, which he'll try to reach next Saturday

"We ran the ball alright to start the game but they kind of shut it down," Jones said. "Then we had to lean to our pass game and they dropped eight. It's hard to find lanes against that type of defense."

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) rushes the quarterback as West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) blocks in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.

5. It's tough to overcome Senior Day and a Hall of Fame coach

With it being West Virginia's last home game of the season, it was Senior Day. The Mountaineers also recognized Hall of Fame coach Don Nehlen by unveiling his name on a terrace at Mountaineer Field. Nehlen won 202 games and had 13 bowl appearances and a 1993 Big East Championship. Nehlen was a 1963 assistant at UC.

Next up?

The Bearcats return home for their season finale at Nippert Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff time has yet to be determined. It will be UC's Senior Day.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 5 reasons UC Bearcat football was mashed by WVU in Morgantown