5 numbers that tell tale of Chargers’ loss to Texans

The Chargers faced arguably the easiest opponent on their schedule as they traveled to take on the Texans at NRG Stadium.

What was viewed as a gimme for Los Angeles resulted in Houston pulling one of the season’s biggest upsets.

With that being said, here are five numbers that sum up what happened in the Bolts’ 41-29 loss to the Texans in Week 16.

8

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Chargers took a hit, as 13 players were out with COVID-19. But moments before the game, Michael Davis tested positive and Derwin James, who was questionable, ended up just being an emergency player. As a result, Los Angeles was missing nine of its starters (Davis, James, Joey Bosa, Justin Jones, Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley, Mike Williams, and Jalen Guyton). In a league and a time where depth is essential, the Bolts showed that they don’t have a deep enough roster to win games when the backups are needed.

9

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Chargers had one of the league’s worst third-down defenses entering this game, and they continued to struggle to get off the field on Sunday. The Texans converted nine of their 13 third-down attempts. Too much space given to pass-catchers and missed tackles were the primary factors to their woes.

5.3

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers were showing improvement against the run, but they took a massive step back against a unit that ranked near the bottom in this department. The absence of Bosa and Jones was evident, as the Texans had a field day, finishing the day with 189 rushing yards in total on 36 carries for a 5.3 yards per carry average. Veteran Rex Burkhead led the pack with 145 yards rushing.

3

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

If you lose the turnover battle, it will be challenging to win a game. Even though the Chargers produced 417 yards of total offense, they turned the ball over three times. The first was Justin Herbert’s interception on a deep ball intended for Josh Palmer in the end zone. Herbert had Palmer open, but he was late to see it, and there wasn’t enough juice on the ball. The second was Justin Jackson’s fumble after a reception that went for 17 yards. The final was Herbert’s pass, which was picked off and returned to the house, ultimately sealing the deal. As a result, Houston turned those three takeaways into 17 points.

3

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As the saying goes, no pressure, no diamonds, which is what the Chargers’ pass rush resonated with. They managed to produce just three quarterback pressures. Yes, it did not help that the team was without Bosa, but it’s hard to find an excuse for the front when the Texans were without three of their starting offensive linemen. The lack of pressure led to extra time in the pocket for Davis Mills, who carved up the defense – finishing 21-of-27 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

1

