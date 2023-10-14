These 5 numbers tell the story of how Iowa State football took down Cincinnati on Saturday

The Iowa State football team won its second straight game on Saturday, a 30-10 victory over Cincinnati.

That brings the Cyclones to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play, their lone blemish in the conference coming against No. 7 Oklahoma. It’s a stark contrast to where many expected them to be at this point, especially after starting the season 1-2 with a loss to Ohio.

But the win over the Bearcats (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) has coach Matt Campbell’s crew firmly in the conversation for bowl eligibility for his young crew. Now, sitting in second place in the Big 12 as of Saturday afternoon, their ambitions might be more grand than just a bowl berth, though.

Here are five numbers that told the story of Iowa State’s win over the Bearcats on Saturday.

5… as in five interceptions for Jeremiah Cooper on the season

Cooper picked off an Emory Jones Haily Mary pass in the back of the end zone as time expired in the first half. At that point, the game was still close and if the Bearcats caught that ball, the Cyclones would have only held a three-point lead heading into the half. But Coopers' pick sealed a 10-point advantage for Campbell’s squad at the break.

Cooper, a sophomore from El Paso, Texas, was tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions with four coming into Saturday’s contest. Well, when Iowa State strolled out of Nippert Stadium on Saturday, he was alone at the top of the standings in that department.

3…as in only three-third down conversions for the Bearcats’ offense

After a disheartening performance two weeks ago, a 50-20 loss to Oklahoma, the Iowa State defense has responded in a big way. Last week they only gave up 14 points all game and this week they did even better.

A big reason for that success over the last two weeks has been getting off the field and giving the ball back to Rocco Becht and the Iowa State offense. On Saturday, they only allowed Cincinnati three third-down conversions throughout the afternoon. In fact, they didn’t even let Emory Jones and the Bearcats offense convert on a third down until their final drive of the half with under a minute to play.

The Bearcats weren’t much better on fourth down, converting just one of three attempts on the afternoon. Overall, Cincinnati was 3-for-13 on third downs.

6… as in a 6-yard run from Chase Contretaz

Yep, you read that correctly. Iowa State’s grad transfer kicker came up huge throughout the day on Saturday. He hit three field goals, with a long of 34 yards, to help the Cyclones steadily pull away from the Bearcats.

But perhaps his biggest play of the day came early in the second quarter with ISU down 7-3, the Cyclones looked poised to settle for a field goal on a fourth-and-5 from inside the red zone. Contretaz took the snap on a fake field goal, made a defender miss, and stretched across the line to gain for a 6-yard rush.

A few plays later Becht converted on a QB keeper from two yards out to give Iowa State a 10-7 lead, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

172… as in 172 total yards for Jayden Higgins

The Iowa State wide receiver, who is in his first year with the Cyclones after transferring from FCS Eastern Kentucky, had his best game at the FBS level Saturday.

Higgins hauled in six catches for 172 yards, including a 75-yard strike to get Iowa State into the red zone late in the second half. That play set up a Cyclones touchdown to go up 17-7 at the break. While it's not the best game of his career (he had a 185-yard game against Charleston Southern last year), that 75-yard reception did mark the longest offensive play for ISU this season.

50… as in 50 wins for Matt Campbell as Iowa State head coach

The 30-10 victory was extra sweet for Campbell. Not only did it come in his home state of Ohio, but it was also his 50th victory leading the Cyclones. He’s just the second coach in program history to hit the 50-win mark, the other being Dan McCarney who posted a 56-85 mark with Iowa State from 1996-2005.

Campbell has been in Ames for four fewer seasons than McCarney was and has a winning record at this time too. Saturday’s win gives Campbell a 50-45 overall mark since starting with the Cyclones in 2016. No full-time ISU head coach has finished their tenure in Ames with a winning record since Earle Bruce, who went 36-32 during his tenure from 1973-1978.

