5 numbers to know for the FCS title game between South Dakota State football and Montana

The South Dakota State football team is a 12.5-point favorite to beat Montana and win its second consecutive national championship on Sunday, but the Griz have looked impressive in the playoffs so far.

Montana knocked off both Furman and North Dakota State in thrilling games that required overtime.

Here are five numbers to know heading into Sunday's FCS championship matchup.

0-8... as in SDSU is 0-8 all-time against Montana

South Dakota State football is 0-8 in all previous matchups against Montana. Their last meeting was in 2015 when the Griz bounced the Jacks from the first round of the FCS playoffs, 25-17.

While their record against Montana has received some attention from fans heading into their championship bout, South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick said the team isn't overly concerned about being winless against the Griz.

“We've heard of it,” McCormick said. “I don't think we dive too much into it just because I don't think that plays a role on the game and none of us were here for it.”

3.35... as in Montana's run defense allows just 3.35 yards per carry

The Grizzlies' rushing defense is one of the best in the country, ranking 12th against the run. The team is allowing an average of just 102 rushing yards per game and only 3.35 yards per carry.

They’ll have to execute at an extremely high level to limit SDSU's fifth-ranked rushing offense and one of the best running backs in the country in Isaiah Davis. The Jackrabbits rush for 230 yards per game and average 6.36 rushing yards per attempt.

The SDSU rushing attack has reached another level in the postseason with Davis elevating his game. Davis has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past three playoff games and rushed for 192 yards on 27 carries against Villanova in the quarterfinals.

34... as in Montana's defense has racked up 34 sacks this season

Sunday’s championship game may very well be won in the trenches, specifically when South Dakota State’s offensive line matches up with the Montana defensive line.

The Griz’s defensive line plays an aggressive style with a lot of shifting around to create mayhem at the point of attack. They utilize smaller players to try to create a mismatch with their speed to get to the quarterback. That approach has worked wonders for them this season.

Montana ranks 13th in sacks with 34, led by edge rusher Riley Wilson who has 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.

9.71... as in SDSU's defense allows just 9.71 points per game

That’s the number of points the juggernaut South Dakota State defense allows per game, which is the best in the FCS. No other team is within four points of that mark.

The Jackrabbits' defense has been firing on all cylinders in the playoffs, shutting out two of the three teams they’ve faced, Mercer and Albany.

They’ll have their hands full with the Montana offense, which has scored 30+ points in each of their three playoff games, but the Griz haven’t faced a defense like this before.

The Jackrabbits rank in the top 10 in both passing and rushing defense, allowing only 164.4 passing yards and 92.6 rushing yards per game. SDSU has the No. 1 rushing defense in the FCS. They’ll be facing a top-25 rushing offense in Montana, who average 186 yards per game.

3... as in Montana's Junior Bergen has 3 touchdowns via kick or punt return in the last two games

Montana possesses as dangerous a returner as any team in the FCS, and Junior Bergen has been at his best in the playoffs.

He opened the FCS quarterfinals against Furman with a magnificent 99-yard kickoff return and had a big, fourth-quarter 47-yard punt return against North Dakota State. The junior wide receiver has three touchdown returns in the last two games.

So how will the SDSU special teams unit approach kicking to Bergen?

“We need to be aware of where he's at,” said South Dakota State football coach Jimmy Rogers. “Because he is a big play threat every time he touches the ball, but we have to do our best. To say you just can't kick to somebody, you know, he may touch the ball at any point, we have to tackle (well) and we have to do our part.”

