5 numbers that defined Iowa State football's 30-18 win against Baylor in rainy conditions

It wasn’t always pretty for Iowa State with the rain falling and two turnovers, but a win is a win as you enter the late stages of the season.

Iowa State secured a 30-18 win on the road against Baylor for the first time since 2017 despite a late-comeback bid from the Bears. Baylor cut the deficit to nine points early in the fourth quarter, but Iowa State was able to kick a field goal and then run out the clock to secure its fifth win of the season.

Here are five numbers that defined the game between the Cyclones and Bears:

2 … as in two rushing touchdowns from Cartevious Norton

Coming into this game, Norton had yet to find the end zone for Iowa State this year. He did so twice against Baylor, once from one yard out to make it 17-0 and another being a 49-yard scamper to take a 24-6 lead in the third quarter.

Both of his scores came at timely moments for the Cyclones, delivering gut punches to the Bears’ sideline. He finished the day with 10 carries, 58 yards and two touchdowns.

18 … as in a 18-yard touchdown catch from Jayden Higgins

This one set the tone early for the Cyclones, who physically dominated much of this game. Higgins adjusted to the ball thrown by Rocco Becht, reached over the shoulder of a Baylor defensive back and hauled in a touchdown catch for a 7-0 lead on Iowa State’s first drive.

His final stat line was five receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown.

9 … as in nine third-down conversions for the Cyclones

Iowa State spent much of this game trying to preserve the lead, and the offense did a great job of that by keeping drives alive and running the clock by converting on third down. The Cyclones converted at a 60% rate in this one, compared to 28% from Baylor. That was a major difference in this game.

238 … as in 238 passing yards from Rocco Becht

Becht didn’t blow the top off this game with his arm, but he did just enough to keep the Baylor defense honest. Especially considering the rain dampened opportunities in the passing game for much of the first half.

It was nearly a mistake-free game for Becht, who had one slip-up on an interception late in the first half to allow Baylor to score six.

5 … as in five points left on the field by Baylor after failing on PAT and pair of two-point attempts

After Baylor’s first touchdown, the rain caused some issues on the PAT for Baylor. The Bears could not get the kick off and ended the drive with six points. From there, Baylor tried to make up for that lost PAT with two different two-point conversion attempts.

Iowa State stopped both of them, including one early in the fourth quarter to prevent Baylor from trimming it to a one-score game. That ultimately was the knockout punch as the Bears failed to get much going after getting to 18 points.

