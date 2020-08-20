5 Notre Dame players test positive for coronavirus

The COVID-19 problems continue at Notre Dame. The school’s Twitter site for the football team released news Thursday of five positive coronavirus tests for players.

Notre Dame conducted 232 COVID tests this week with five football student-athletes testing positive. Those five plus another six were quarantined. ND will not practice Thursday and will return to practice based on the recommendation of medical staff

August 20 – Testing Update pic.twitter.com/uoOletseBJ — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) August 20, 2020





This comes after the school paused practice and acknowledge an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus following the return of students.

Notre Dame is scheduled to be part of the ACC football schedule in 2020.