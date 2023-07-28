5 noteworthy depth chart tidbits from Vikings training camp

We are two days in to Minnesota Vikings training camp and there are numerous tidbits from every unit on the roster.

Yes, the first two days of training camp don’t tell the whole story, but they are a good baseline to go off of as we move forward.

What are the biggest tidbits worth noting in terms of the depth chart as we enter the third day of practice? There are five that are very intriguing to watch.

Joejuan Williams is CB3

After a long offseason discussing the cornerback room, Joejuan Williams getting the nickel cornerback nod to start training camp might have come as a surprise, but it shouldn’t have. He has four years of experience in this system and during the install period, it’s great to have that type of experience. His size is very intriguing as well, especially in off-man coverage at 6’3″.

Ivan Pace Jr. is getting second team reps

Ivan Pace Jr. has been getting reps with the second team, which is both a surprise and was expected. Despite being a UDFA, the Vikings don’t have a super deep group of linebackers and Pace was a fourth-round talent. With his pass-rush acumen, Pace likely fits in as a blitzer in Brian Flores’ aggressive scheme.

Jordan Addison at punt returner

Jordan Addison was selected in the first round, but that doesn’t exclude him from participating on special teams. He was spotted by Vikings Wire’s Judd Zulgad catching punts. He returned 18 punts during his three years in college and has the quickness profile and sure hands to do it successfully.

Jalen Nailor WR3?

After Justin Jefferson, there is a lot of ambiguity at wide receiver. K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison are competing for the WR2 job, but Jalen Nailor is getting multiple looks at WR3. There was a lot of buzz that he looked really good on the first day of practice, but missed day two for an unspecified reason.

Kene Nwagnwu starts as RB2

Kene Nwangwu was RB2 in mandatory minicamp and that has carried over

