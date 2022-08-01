5 notes after Day 5 of Broncos training camp

The Denver Broncos kicked off the second week of training camp on Monday with Day 5 of practice. Here are five quick notes from camp following the fifth practice session.

Injury report: Good news for KJ Hamler and

KJ Hamler back in action and in shells today. Lots of congrats for him from teammates as he returns from knee and hip surgery. pic.twitter.com/Qe1uVKMt4y — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 1, 2022

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee) was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and returned to practice.

Meanwhile, cornerback K’Waun Williams, who left practice on Saturday with a knee injury, had an MRI that “showed no structural problem,” according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. That’s overall good news for Williams, who is expected to be sidelined for just a few days.

Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) remain on the PUP list. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said last week that offensive lineman Tom Compton (back) would also be added to the PUP list, but Compton hasn’t shown up on the NFL’s transaction wire yet. He’s been absent from practice.

Finally, rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) participated in individual drills for the first time at camp, but he worked on the side of the field during team drills. Hackett indicated last week that the team is being cautious with Dulcich.

“Those things are finicky whenever you’re dealing with hamstrings,” the coach said. “We want to be sure that he’s really good and he’s 100 percent. We are hoping to see him really soon.”

Breaking out the pads

After a day off on Sunday, the Broncos returned to practice in shells (helmets and shoulder pads) on Monday. Denver will break out full pads for Tuesday’s practice, and that’s when things will really start to heat up.

“When you don’t have the pads on, it’s just so different,” Hackett said after Monday’s practice. “I’m so excited … we can [start] the football action.”

7-on-7 isn't real football

One week of camp in the books for Denver. No 7-on-7 and no 1-on-1s so far, by design. Hackett: "I just want the guys to be able to play football together. That's the game." DC Ejiro Evero: "Seven-on-seven is not real football." — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) July 30, 2022

NFL teams typically use 7-on-7 drills to practice passing situations without an offensive line or defensive line involved in the drill. The Broncos have stuck with 11-on-11 scenarios this summer.

“I feel like 7-on-7 is not real football — a quarterback [can] hold the ball longer,” defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said Saturday. “It’s not the same lanes in terms of what the quarterback is looking at. I just feel that as much real football as you can play as possible — that’s what I love about what we’re doing. Our first period is normally a run, play-action or pass period where we’re focused on first and second down. To me, that’s real football. We’re working on things that we’re actually going to do.”

Pat Surtain continues to stand out

Surtain has been one of the stars of the summer so far, which is no surprise after his impressive rookie season last year. Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan tweeted that Surtain was a “one-man wrecking crew” at Monday’s practice. After one of Surtain’s pass breakups, rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis yelled “Why do y’all keep trying this man!” from the sideline, according to the Denver Gazette‘s George Stoia.

Nik Bonitto still adjusting to mental aspect of NFL game

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

There’s no question that Bonitto has the talent, but he’s still adjusting to playing in the NFL.

“He’s done a really good job,” Hackett said Saturday. “For him, there is a lot more calls, and there are a lot more things that are going on compared to what it’s been like in college football. That’s always the transition that goes on with any rookie, but you could see his speed. He has that athleticism, and you can see the ability for him to bend.

“There’s still some of those little hiccups here and there with all the adjustments because this game is about communication, especially with how we like to stress the guys out. We like to motion and do all kinds of stuff — slow it down, speed it up. You can’t just line up in one spot and rush. You just have to do a great job of talking to your other people and knowing what is happening. That is what he has to work on.”

Bonitto and his teammates will return to the practice field for Day 6 of training camp on Tuesday morning.

