5 notes after Day 2 of Broncos training camp

The Denver Broncos wrapped up Day 2 of training camp on Thursday and players are set to return to the field on Friday and Saturday before a day off on Sunday.

Here are five quick notes from training camp after Day 2 of practice.

Injury report: 6 players sidelined

Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee) remain on the non football injury list, and coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that offensive lineman Tom Compton (back) will join them on the PUP list.

In addition to those four players, outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) is on the non-football list, and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) has been working on the side during practice.

“We are just trying to play that one slow and do it the right way,” Hackett said of Dulcich’s injury on Wednesday. “We want to make sure that he can get a certain amount of work. That’s why he’s just going to be on the side a little bit, and we’ll slowly work him back in.”

No rookie haircuts this summer

Remember Tim Tebow’s “Friar Tuck” haircut from his rookie season? The tradition of veterans giving rookies crazy haircuts continued through the 2018 season, but Vic Fangio put a stop to it when he arrived in 2019.

Now it’s up to Hackett, and he said Wednesday that there will be no hazing this summer, which suggests the haircuts won’t return. Hackett doesn’t seem to have a problem with rookies having to sing at the talent show, though.

“There’s no hazing,” Hackett said. “You can’t do that stuff, so we want to be professional about it. I remember when I sang when I was a kid one time, when I was a first-time ball boy with the Kansas City Chiefs. I sang Warren G’s ‘Regulate.’ It was really good.”

Russell Wilson's confident and focused

Wilson was asked after the first day of practice if he was nervous going into camp. His answer was short and simple: “No, I don’t get nervous.”

Wilson’s in a new city with a new team learning a new offense, but he’s handled the situation well. He was asked Wednesday if his head was spinning from the transition.

“No, not at all,” Wilson said. “I’m super focused and lasered in. Everybody is so locked in. For example, we had an early morning walkthrough — me and the guys — and [we were] just getting that work in.

“Guys are lasered in, ready to work [and willing to] do everything that we have been doing all OTAs and all summer. Even in California, we were putting the work in with just that bonding time and it really showed today.”

So far, so good for Denver’s new quarterback.

Day 2 standouts: Wilson, Griffith and Washington

News that Broncos fans will love to hear: Wilson’s heating up.

Russell Wilson looks very good today. Just threw a laser to Tim Patrick on a slant. — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) July 28, 2022

Russ is heating up now. Four straight completions. Two to Court, two to Tim. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) July 28, 2022

On defense, Jonas Griffith worked with the first-team and he looked the part. Griffith appears to be ahead of Alex Singleton in the linebacker competition at the moment.

On special teams, Montrell Washington is — to nobody’s surprise — turning heads as a returner.

Back to punt work! Montrell shows some WHEELS on a return touchdown! Surprised he didn’t leave the delorean fire trail behind him Kaden/Kendall//Tyreik McAllister also getting some good work in back there — Zach Segars (Montrell Washington Stan Account) (@Zach_Segars) July 28, 2022

Washington is considered the favorite to win the return job this summer.

Wilson's setting championship expectations

Wilson has reached the Super Bowl twice in his career and he has one title on his resume. He’s now aiming to win another championship in Denver, and he hasn’t been shy in saying so.

“[We] practice at a championship level,” the QB said. “We’ve got a championship kind of football team, and we are excited about that. The exciting part about that is now its time to just go show up and prove it.”

The Broncos have a lot of work to do in camp and preseason before being ready to compete for a title during the season, but Wilson’s up to the task of helping them get there. Denver’s in good hands.

