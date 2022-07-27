5 notes from Day 1 of Broncos training camp

The Denver Broncos took to the practice field for Day 1 of training camp on Wednesday. Following the arrival of a new coaching staff and a new star quarterback in Russell Wilson, expectations are high in Denver.

“We know expectations are higher than they’ve ever been here,” general manager George Paton said during his pre-camp press conference on Tuesday. “We’re not blind to that. We embrace expectations, but we have a long way to go. We haven’t won here in five, six years.

“We won seven games last year. We’re 0-0 now. The work starts now, [and there’s] a lot of work to be done. I know we’re going to embrace the process, and I look forward to the journey with Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, with this team, and everyone involved.”

Here are five quick notes on the Broncos following the first day of practice at the team’s UCHealth Training Center in Englewood.

New car smell

Year 11… still got that new car smell! pic.twitter.com/4Jfy8XPOHR — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 26, 2022

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is entering his 11th season in the NFL, but he tweeted Tuesday that there’s still a “new car smell.” Perhaps that’s in part because there’s a lot of new in Denver this year. Wilson himself has a fresh start with a new team, and that new team has a new coaching staff and will soon have new ownership.

Those new arrivals will team up with the team’s incumbent leaders like Justin Simmons with the goal of getting this car – the franchise – back to the postseason.

“It’s good to be back,” general manager George Paton said during his pre-camp press conference Tuesday. “We’re refreshed and energized. There’s a lot of buzz in the building and a lot of optimism. It’s just great being around with the players showing up — the coaches and the entire organization …

“I think we have a good blend of veteran players, young players, and foundational-type players. These guys like to work. They want to win, and they’re obsessed with the process of winning. We feel really good about this team.”

Injuries: 6 players sidelined

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Ahead of the start of camp on Tuesday, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee) on the active/non football injury list.

Denver also placed outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) on the non-football list. All four players are eligible to return to practice any time before the regular season begins, and Paton sounds optimistic that Gregory will be ready to go for the regular season.

“He looks really good, and he’s had a really good summer,” Paton said Tuesday. “Randy has been working really hard. I love seeing him work. I look out my window and I’m seeing him work.

“He’s showing everything here in his rehab that he showed on tape. I think Randy — obviously, there is some work to be done, but we expect him on schedule for Week 1 and we’ll see if we can take him off [PUP] before then. He looks really good.”

After Wednesday’s practice, Hackett said offensive tackle Tom Compton had a back procedure and he will be placed on PUP list.

A sixth player, rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring), avoided the PUP and NFI lists, but he worked on the side of the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Roster moves: OT in, LB out

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

With Turner and Compton both sidelined, the Broncos brought back Cam Fleming on a one-year deal to provide more depth and competition on the offensive line. At the moment, Calvin Anderson and Fleming are the top two (healthy) options at right tackle.

To make room for Fleming on the 90-man offseason roster, Denver waived undrafted rookie linebacker Kadofi Wright.

Day 1 standouts: QB Brett Rypien and DB P.J. Locke

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Rypien had an impressive day, connecting on a 20-yard pass to Courtland Sutton and later hitting Montrell Washington for a touchdown. Rypien’s competing with Josh Johnson for the backup quarterback spot. He’s certainly off to a good start.

On defense, safety P.J. Locke stood out by breaking up a pair of passes. Locke was praised by coaches and teammates in the spring and it looks like he’s carried his momentum from OTAs into training camp.

Hackett easing into things

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Hackett is an energetic coach and he’s eager to hit the ground rolling in Denver, but he learned during his time as an assistant coach that it’s possible to do too much too soon. That’s why he’s easing players into action at the start of training camp.

“One of the bigger things is that with coaches, we’re very excited and we want to come out of the gate rolling,” Hackett said Tuesday. “It’s practice, we’re on the field and we want to do every single thing you possibly can. I think being able to sit back and understand it is a marathon. It’s a long camp and long preseason. I think that’s something that I learned over time. You can’t just go crazy in these first couple of days. You have to slowly work them into it. You have to make sure that you’re giving them enough time to recover because the season is different with this 17th game and then the playoffs. It is a long season.

“I love the season, don’t get me wrong, but it’s long. We just have to make sure that everybody is fresh. I think that’s so important. So, to be able to work — there’s that fine balance between working everybody hard enough, but at the same time, letting them recover and letting them be able to get to that highest level they possibly can as we progress throughout the season.”

Once the pads come on, practice will start to heat up, but that’s still a few days away. For now, Denver’s easing back into the swing of things.

