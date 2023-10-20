The £5 note is dying out – and being turned into plant pots

More £5 notes are being destroyed made into compost or plant pots than printed as demand for the bill drops.

Close to £600m worth of £5 notes have been destroyed since 2020, with fewer than £500m worth of new bills printed over the same period, Bank of England figures show.

The volume of £5 notes in circulation dropped 5pc over the three-year period from 414 million in 2020 to 391 million in 2023.

In contrast, over the same time frame, £3bn worth of additional £10 notes were printed, with just £750m old notes destroyed. Close to £50bn worth of new £20 notes were created and bills worth £44bn destroyed.

The Bank of England destroys bank notes which become unfit for use if they have been damaged or contaminated with noxious substances.

Paper notes are typically composted down for use as soil improver, under a scheme designed to ensure almost all old notes are recycled. The newer polymer £5 notes are melted down into pellets for plastic items such as plant pots. New notes are printed in line with demand.

Neil Record, a former economist of the Bank of England, now of Record Financial Group, a currency manager, said £5 notes were declining in popularity as they were “no longer useful”, with inflation shrinking the basket of items consumers can purchase with the small bills.

He said: “Coins have fallen into disrepute apart from vending machines. Years ago £5 was a very significant value.

“A fiver is worth a lot less than it used to be, and you don’t have to be a genius to work out that in central London you can’t buy two coffees for £5.”

Just 10pc of cash machines now dispense £5 notes. Most of these cash points are in deprived areas or student towns.

Twenty years ago, shoppers could purchase two pints of beer for £5 and still have 44p in change, whereas a single pint in central London today can set a punter back up to £7.

Just four stamps will set consumers back £5 today, whereas 20 years ago a letter writer could purchase 17 for the same amount of money and still have change.

With £5 today shoppers are able to purchase a loaf of bread, two pints of milk and a tub of margarine. In 2003, a shopper could return home with three loaves, four pints of milk and two tubs of margarine for £5, according to analysis from brokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

Counterfeiters too are increasingly avoiding copying £5 notes, choosing instead to replicate higher denominations, statistics show.

No fake £5 notes have been discovered this year, the Bank of England says. A decade ago, some £5,000 were found.

The City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority was granted new powers under the the Financial Service and Markets Act earlier this year to protect consumer access to cash.

The Prime Minister refused to say he would force all shops to take cash, speaking in August, but has committed to forcing banks to provide all customers with free access to cash within three miles of their home.

Nick Quin, of the cash machine network operator LINK said: “We know that some customers find £5 notes very useful, particularly if they want to withdraw small balances from their account.

“Anyone can nominate an existing cash machine to dispense £5 notes via the LINK website and we will work with our members to see if this can be done.”

