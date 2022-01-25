5 non-star trade fits Sixers should target at the upcoming deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers have a roster they believe can contend for a title as Joel Embiid has propelled the team back toward the top of the East with his stellar play. His elite performances compel the Sixers to get the right piece to team with him and take advantage of what they have in front of them.

The Sixers are most likely not going to find that piece by the Feb. 10 deadline. There is now little chance, reportedly, the team moves Ben Simmons and brings in a star to put next to Embiid and push for a title. Philadelphia will likely have to wait for the offseason to do that, since that is the earliest a guy such as James Harden comes into play.

As for the 2021-22 season, there are some targets Philadelphia should look at to find fits with Embiid in deals that wouldn’t include Simmons:

Eric Gordon

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon has a history with both president Daryl Morey and new Sixers CEO Tad Brown when they were with the Houston Rockets, so they are familiar with what Gordon brings to the table. He is enjoying a bounce-back season; he is shooting 45.2% from deep and 50.6% from the floor overall while providing a presence on the perimeter defensively. He has the ability to start and provide next-level spacing next to Embiid or he can come off the bench.

Terrence Ross

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Ross would be a big help off Philadelphia’s bench. The Magic are a rebuilding team that would surely take on younger players to continue that effort. Ross would likely be revitalized by the idea of playing for a contender. His numbers are down to 31% from deep and 11.7 points per game, but he has a microwave ability to score that would give the Sixers a boost off the bench.

Caris LeVert

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the state the Pacers are in, LeVert should be available at the deadline. He brings what the Sixers need: an ability to make plays for himself and others as well as knock down the 3-ball at a respectable rate. His ability to score from the perimeter would be a huge help to Philadelphia as, which needs that type of player on the roster`.

Story continues

Goran Dragic

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dragic is away from the Raptors as he awaits a trade or a buyout, so the Sixers could get him for cheap or they could play their cards in the buyout market. He played five games for Toronto before taking his leave, and he has been keeping in shape working out in Miami in preparation of his move. The Sixers need another ball-handler, and Dragic is a proven option. He also brings toughness, which is another need.

Tyrese Haliburton

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Sixers fans should be very familiar with Haliburton. His name has popped up often in potential Simmons deals, but there are reasons. He has good size at 6-foot-5. He defends well. He’s a playmaker, and he shoots 43.7% from deep. All of those attributes would help the Sixers significantly. However, it is unlikely the Kings would move him unless they get Simmons in return. At that point, the Sixers would have to make a tough decision.

1

1