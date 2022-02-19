5 non-pending free agents who may have played their last game with Bengals

After a trip to the Super Bowl, the roster turnover for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason isn’t going to look nearly as dramatic as the two years that paved the way for the run.

The Bengals still figure to be big spenders in free agency again and will have their usual array of draft picks. With a big list of their own free agents, too, it’s still safe to expect the standard roster turnover, at least.

Part of that roster turnover could be letting guys go via release or trade, whether it’s now or during final cuts over the summer.

Going into the offseason, here are the Bengals players who aren’t free agents — but who might’ve played their last game with the team, anyway.

C Trey Hopkins

Syndication: The Enquirer

This author is personally a huge fan of Hopkins. He’s an amazing story, having overcome serious injuries and being undrafted to earning a starting gig. And he got better all season after coming back early from a knee injury. Improve the guards around him…and he’s probably even better. But it’s hard to ignore the fact cutting him would free up roughly $6 million, so if they find a replacement and want to spend that cap elsewhere, it could happen.

RB Samaje Perine

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

No, this doesn’t have anything to do with the controversial Super Bowl play — that was on the coaches. This is merely a numbers game. Rookie Chris Evans is a safe bet as the No. 2 next year and they already have guys like Trayveon Williams, never mind if they draft another late-rounder.

OT Isaiah Prince

Syndication: The Enquirer

Prince did the best he could starting in place of Riley Reiff. But he might fall victim to the numbers game this offseason if the Bengals don’t like what the film shows after comparing it with what they think of his upside. The Bengals have tweener guys who can play inside and outside (Jackson Carman and Hakeem Adeniji, for example) and figure to add tackles in free agency and the draft.

TE Thaddeus Moss

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Story continues

It feels like a lock the team will bring back free agent C.J. Uzomah for multiple reasons. They’ll want to get more athletic at the spot too, which could mean a free agent or draftee. That could leave Moss on the outs, as he’ just hasn’t been able to break through to main rosters often. And yes, don’t forget Rob Gronkowski said he’d love to play with Joe Burrow.

CB Trae Waynes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Waynes is the posterboy for this sort of idea. After signing a three-year deal worth $42 million two offseasons ago, he’s appeared in just five games, missing all of 2020 and being sporadically available this year. With Eli Apple playing well and more help on the way via free agency and/or the draft, it’s a no-brainer for the Bengals to save roughly $10 million by making this cut.

1

1