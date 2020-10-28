5 NFL trade deadline targets for the Eagles

5 players who the Eagles could trade for originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While an objective mind may believe the Eagles should be sellers ahead of next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, the fact that they're in a terrible division complicates matters. With a playoff spot in reach in the wretched NFC East, the Birds may be inclined to add some talent to the roster in the next several days.

If the Eagles are going to be buyers, here are five names they should consider bringing to Philly.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

With Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore exploding in former Temple head coach Matt Rhule's offense, Samuel has become the odd man out in their wideout rotation. Samuel, a former second-round selection back in 2017, is in the last year of his rookie contract.

A converted running back out of Ohio State, Samuel has blazing speed and runs a 4.31 40-yard dash. He'd be a perfect chess piece for Doug Pederson, a player capable of misdirection during pre-snap motion who can be used as both a runner and receiver. Samuel has 15 total touchdowns in his NFL career and also possesses versatility as a return man.

The more young, cheap, fast weapons for Carson Wentz, the better.

What it could take: 2021 conditional fifth-round pick

Frank Gore, RB, New York Jets

A former Eagles legend in his own right, Gore is still chugging along at 37. Despite having over 3,600 carries in his career, Gore can still pound the rock and is the type of back the Birds just don't possess on their roster right now. Given the Eagles' familiarity with Jets general manager Joe Douglas and the fact that New York appears to be in fire sale mode, this could be a logical trade pairing.

What it could take: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

DeAndre Carter, WR, Houston Texans

Carter spent part of the 2018 season as a punt returner in Philly. The Eagles have had absolutely zero juice from their special teams unit in the last couple of years and Carter did average 10.3 yards per punt return during his seven-game stint with the Birds.

Carter presents an opportunity for a clear boost in the return game and could be had for almost nothing. Carter and his speed are worth taking a flyer on. He spent his early years in the league as a practice squad player. That means he's destined to win the Eagles a game at some point.

What it could take: 2021 conditional seventh-round pick

Justin Watson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watson was a star at Franklin Field for Penn, but has fallen out of favor in a crowded receiver room in Tampa after being taken in the fifth round back in 2018. Some announcers may say that Watson has "sneak athleticism," as the wideout ran a 4.41 40-yard dash ahead of the draft.

The Birds should be buying low on potential offensive talent whenever they can. The fact that Watson has two dirt cheap years left on his contract after this season only helps matters.

What it could take: a 2021 sixth-round pick

Zach Cunningham, OLB, Houston Texans

CBS reporter Jason La Confora mentioned Cunningham as a potential target for the Birds today.

.@JasonLaCanfora on @picksixpod re: trade deadline buzz: "The #Eagles are buying. Would they like to dump a couple salaries? Sure. But they want linebackers, man." Said PHI expects OL, WRs to be fine. Named Avery Williamson, Zach Cunningham as potential targets. — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) October 28, 2020

Cunningham, at only 25, has been a tackling machine since the moment he came into the league. In 53 career games (50 starts), Cunningham has 410 total tackles. Cunningham is a tad pricey, as he signed a contract with $23.5 million guaranteed this past offseason, but it's essentially a two-year deal with an out after 2021. His cap hit next season would be $11.4 million.

The Eagles haven't had a player with back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since DeMeco Ryans in 2012 and 2013. Cunningham accomplished just that in 2018 and 2019.

What it could take: 2021 third-round pick