5 of the NFL’s new head coaches interviewed with Broncos

Eight NFL teams hired new head coaches this offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons (Raheem Morris), Los Angeles Chargers (Jim Harbaugh), New England Patriots (Jerod Mayo), Tennessee Titans (Brian Callahan), Washington Commanders (Dan Quinn), Carolina Panthers (Dave Canales), Las Vegas Raiders (Antonio Pierce) and Seattle Seahawks (Mike Macdonald) will have new coaches in 2024.

Of those eight coaches, five of them interviewed for past head coach openings with the Denver Broncos.

Harbaugh and Morris were candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett in 2023, Mayo and Callahan were candidates to replace Vic Fangio in 2022 and Quinn was a candidate both in 2023 and in 2022.

The Broncos hired Hackett over Quinn, Mayo and Callahan in 2022, which was an obvious mistake in hindsight. After firing Hackett, Denver turned things over to Sean Payton in 2023, hiring him over candidates including Morris and Quinn.

Harbaugh was believed to be a top candidate for the Broncos last year, but he opted to remain at Michigan another year. After winning a national championship with the Wolverines, Harbaugh is now returning to the NFL.

After Harbaugh decided to stay at Michigan in 2023, Denver hired Payton, who will now attempt to get the Broncos back on track in 2024.

Los Angeles Chargers: Jim Harbaugh (2023)

(Detroit Free Press, USA TODAY Network)

Atlanta Falcons: Raheem Morris (2023)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington Commanders: Dan Quinn (2023 and 2022)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

New England Patriots: Jerod Mayo (2022)

(Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee Titans: Brian Callahan (2022)

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire