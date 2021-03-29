5 NFL Draft prospects Jets could target after dominating their pro days

Georgia CB Eric Stokes

The Jets still haven't given away what their quarterback plans are for next season. And honestly, GM Joe Douglas and his staff probably will lead up to the NFL Draft in April with it still hanging in limbo to not tip their hand.

Either way, pro days are happening across the country and the Jets own two first-round picks, so you know scouting is heavy at the moment. These pro days serve as the best opportunities for prospects to make their first impression with NFL teams because the Scouting Combine isn't a thing and meetings are only virtual.

Some top prospects have already been standouts during their pro day sessions. Who could the Jets like? Let's take a look at a few that would make sense for Gang Green:

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

All of these prospects are athletic, but Horn is the epitome of the word. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder absolutely crushed his pro day, clocking a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds. He also posted an 11-foot-1-inch broad jump, which is insanely good.

Match that with a 41.5-inch vertical leap and Horn, already considered a first-round talent, basically solidified that for Day One of the draft.

Could the Jets be interested? They need cornerback help and haven't found it in free agency just yet (Richard Sherman is still out there among others). It's a matter of if Horn stays on the board by No. 23.

BYU QB Zach Wilson

This one is a given, right? Wilson has been pegged to the Jets in so many mock drafts despite Sam Darnold still not traded and on the roster.

But Wilson took the awe around his game leading up to his pro day last week and lived up to the hype -- in shorts and a t-shirt at least. His patented arm strength was on display, especially on a certain throw downfield where he was running left, cocked his hips toward his target running a post toward the middle and fired a seed to him in stride.

With the Jets present, Wilson did everything asked of him to a tee. Not much else to say other than the ball is in the Jets' court there.



Georgia CB Eric Stokes

Georgia DBs were the hot topic at their pro day, and Stokes might be the best of the three that also includes Tyson Campbell and Richard LeCounte.

His speed definitely makes a case for it.

Stokes posted a blazing, unofficial 4.25 40-yard dash time -- that's faster than Henry Ruggs' 4.27-second time last year. Check it out...



If that wasn't enough to turn heads, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound Stokes had an 11-foot broad jump and 41-inch vertical leap.

Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

Imatorbhebhe would've set a combine record in the vertical leap had it been recorded there. He posted a whopping 46.5 inches that might have even been more because he cleared the measuring pole.

Imatorbhebhe is a bit of a raw talent that will need some refining in the NFL. But a mid-round selection could go a long way with his very gifted athlete.



Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Moore only measured 5-foot-7, which is not what NFL scouts want to see normally from receivers. But his other measurables might have some looking past the height.

He had an unofficial 4.29 40-time with a 42.5-inch vertical, and was the highlight of the Boilermakers' pro day.

Cole Beasley is only 5-foot-8 and is doing pretty well for himself in the league. Maybe Moore, who totaled 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns in his freshman season (his only full college season of his three years), could turn out to be that kind of receiver.