5 newcomers to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022

Roster turnover hits every team in college football. The ones that stay consistently good are the ones that can build depth through their recruiting classes and, in recent years, the transfer portal. That’s how the Oklahoma Sooners have maintained their high level of success over the last 20 years.

The Oklahoma Sooners have had the fourth-highest winning percentage in college football in the last decade. That’s due, in large part, to their ability to recruit and develop players. They’ve also become quite adept at utilizing the transfer portal to fill significant short-term needs while waiting for their younger guys to develop.

Heading into the spring, the Sooners have added several key players in both their recruiting classes and in the transfer portal that should have significant impacts in 2022. Let’s look at five newcomers to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners this year.

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Apr 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) passes the ball during the UCF Spring Game. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel is the newcomer that everyone will have their eye on. But he bears mentioning. As Gabriel goes, so will the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense.

There’s a lot to be excited about a guy who has 90 total touchdowns and 8,000 passing yards to his ledger over 26 starts. Experience matters in college football, as we saw at times in 2021.

Having an experienced quarterback at the helm will help the rest of the offense transition and learn Jeff Lebby’s scheme. Gabriel will be stepping up in competition from the AAC to the Big 12, but there’s little doubt that he has the mental makeup for the jump.

McKade Mettauer, OL

Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Sacramento State Hornets at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes heading to the NFL created the most significant question marks on the offensive side of the football and arguably the biggest position battle. And this is where picking up a guy like McKade Mettauer can be a huge help.

The Sooners will benefit from having a guy that’s played over 1,700 snaps along the offensive line in his first three seasons. He’ll have to compete to win the left guard job, but having that experience available will provide the Sooners with a solid floor at the position.

Jeffery Johnson, DT

Oct 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave nose tackle Jeffery Johnson (77) tackles Houston Cougars cornerback Dylan Dixon (34) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the transfers the Oklahoma Sooners brought in through the transfer portal, Jeffrey Johnson represents an identity shift to Brent Venables’ defense. Johnson is a run-stopping defensive tackle that will make life incredibly difficult for interior offensive linemen.

College Football Reference lists Johnson at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds. Over four seasons at Tulane, Johnson accumulated 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Those may not be elite numbers. Johnson’s presence will help a Sooners run defense that, while it was 30th in the nation in 2021, got gashed by Baylor in a pivotal late-season matchup.

Trey Morrison, DB

Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Trey Morrison (4) recovers a fumble that he returns for a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners have made several additions to the defensive backfield through the transfer portal and their recruiting class. There’s excitement about players like Gentry Williams and Robert Spears-Jennings, but a veteran transfer corner from North Carolina will have the opportunity to make the most significant impact.

Trey Morrison was a versatile defensive back for the Tar Heels in 2021, playing more than 177 snaps as a box safety, free safety, and slot cornerback. Though he’s short in stature, it’s clear he’s a player that the Sooners will be able to use in various roles.

Heading into the spring, he’ll likely compete with Billy Bowman to be the starting slot cornerback. Still, it’s easy to imagine Morrison playing all over the defense whatever his role is.

Freshmen Tight Ends

Oklahoma’s Joe Jon Finley during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman.

With Brayden Willis and Daniel Parker Jr. on the roster, it’s unlikely that freshman tight ends Kaden Helms or Jason Llewellyn will see significant playing time in neutral game situations for the Oklahoma Sooners.

At the same time, as early enrollees with the Sooners this spring, they’ll get a chance to earn a role in the offense. Both are dynamic pass catchers that the Sooners could look to deploy in red zone situations or create mismatches by splitting them into the slot or out wide to pull a linebacker or safety out of the box.

Their size and athleticism should allow Jeff Lebby and Joe Jon Finley to find some opportunities to contribute early in 2022, even if they’re not starting for the Oklahoma Sooners this season.

