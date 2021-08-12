5 of NCAA's top 'freak' athletes play for Michigan football, WMU and CMU

Most people don't want to be called "freaks," but in the sports world, it's a good thing.

"Freak" still means "different" but different as in physically or athletically elite. It's a word reserved for the most amazing combinations of strength, size and speed among college football players, an already elite group of athletes to begin with.

So the 101 who make Bruce Feldman's annual list should feel honored — and feel good about their chances to at least get a look at the next level. While shifting a bit in length (and host website) over the years, the rankings have become an awaited tradition in college football circles for more than a decade. And most of those players get drafted or at least get a training-camp opportunity with NFL teams.

This year's ranking features five players from Michigan Division I programs, including three midmajor athletes. Aidan Hutchinson, a Michigan defensive lineman, is ranked No. 2 a year after Kwity Paye, a former Michigan defensive lineman now with the Indianapolis Colts, was the top athletic "freak" (I get it's a sports thing, but still feels kind of weird to type).

Many obvious choices have been mentioned over the years (Myles Garrett, Tristan Wirfs, Saquon Barkley, Brandon Scherff) but part of the fun is in learning about the lesser-known stars. There's Kyle Dugger, who made the 2019 list while playing at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne before being drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots, or Ze’veyon Furcron, a lineman at Southern Illinois, who has been an FCS All-American with the Salukis.

For NFL fans, the Detroit Lions 2021 third-round pick Alim McNeill made last year's list and is turning heads in camp. Previous Lions picks Julian Okwara and Jarrad Davis are members of this club, too.

Maybe one of these names will be picked up by Detroit in the future?

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, No. 2

Hutchinson, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound senior, joins a long list of Michigan Wolverines who have caught Feldman's eye. Even though he had an injury-ravaged 2020 season, his No. 2 ranking is still doesn't feel out of place.

Story continues

Aidan Hutchinson didn't play as much as he'd hoped in 2020 but showed he's the real deal in 2019 with 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss wrapped into 68 tackles, including this takedown of former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins on Nov. 30, 2019.

“He’s gonna test really well when he goes to the combine,” one source said. “He has a huge chip on his shoulder and can be right where Kwity was (in those agility numbers), running low 4.6s, with a mid-30s vert, but he’s over 6-6, and he’s gonna bench (225) in the 30s.”

Paye's eye-popping three-cone time helped him get the top spot, flashing agility rarely seen at 6-2 and more than 260 pounds. But, as Feldman writes, Hutchinson's three-cone time clocked this offseason would have been among the best in the 2020 scouting combine (behind Paye). That's coming from a bigger guy who has nearly a whole year to try to get in even better shape.

SABIN: Michigan football offense has new mantra, remains a mystery

RELATED: Mike Macdonald's youth, experience avoiding Josh Gattis' early mistake

We can't give away all the good stuff, but Feldman has a great anecdote about how veteran strength coach Ben Herbert said Hutchinson does a "Turkish Get-Up" you wouldn't believe.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson speaks to the media during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann, No. 26

Raimann, about 6-7 and 304 pounds, is not the average tackle hanging around Mid-American Conference campuses.

He played for the Vienna Vikings football program in Austria as a teenager — and it sounds like he was more of a receiver for the national U-19 team — but eventually moved to Michigan during his high school years.

Michigan State's Andrew Dowell, right, tackles Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The Chips got a glimpse, gave him a spot on the team and he caught 20 passes over two seasons. Then he bulked up as a lineman and is now a possible NFL draft pick. His past skills helped Raimann turn in a 1.56 10-yard sprint to go along with a 33-inch vertical.

[ Why mid-majors can be big-time players in recruiting under NCAA's new climate ]

Now, he is trying to get the technique of the position down.

"He’s spent a bunch of time in the offseason working with renowned NFL line coach Paul Alexander to polish his game," Feldman wrote.

the offseason working with renowned NFL line coach Paul Alexander to polish his game.

Central Michigan Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III (7) runs wide behind the block of Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (76) during a game vs. Eastern Michigan on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti.

The Chips haven't had many entrants on this list; the last guy was Tony Poljan, but that was after he'd moved on to Virginia.

Michigan DE Julius Welschof, No. 33

A couple spots behind Rainmann is Welschof, a lineman who's drawn praise for nearly a year. He's been on Feldman's radar awhile, making the list, and being similarly ranked, the past three seasons.

Will it translate on Saturdays? The tools are there: 6-6, 280 pounds with *checks notes* the balance to walk 50 yards on his hands and the agility to be a champion skier in his native Germany.

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Julius Welschof (96) celebrates with defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium, Oct. 24, 2020.

"Welschof is now up to 288 pounds and can still do some ridiculous athletic feats, running a 4.68 40 and still broad jumping 10-5, and Hutchinson said his friend could be in line for 'a breakout season' in a new defensive scheme," Feldman wrote.

Jabrill Peppers and Nico Collins are other Michigan players who made the list recently as well.

B1G DEFENSE RANKINGS: Ohio State's talent overwhelms; will Michigan's new-look work?

Western Michigan LB A.J. Thomas, No. 78

The Broncos landed two players on the list, the first being Thomas, a linebacker with the agility to play a little corner last season.

He's 6-2, 226 pounds with a 4.57 40-yard dash time. And Feldman says there's more where that came from:

"He’s also clocked a 4.3 shuttle time along with 10-0 broad jump and he squats 545, but the Broncos strength coach thinks Thomas could probably get close to 600 pounds if he didn’t cut him off."

Michigan State receiver Cody White runs against Western Michigan's Justin Tranquill (2) and A.J. Thomas (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Broncos have become recent fixtures on the list, with either Dee Eskridge (a 2021 second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks) or LeVante Bellamy (who went undrafted but appeared in regular-season games with the Denver Broncos last season) making the cut 2018-2020.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

Western Michigan WR Jaylen Hall, No. 82

Hall is cut from a different cloth of other WMU skill position players to make the list. He's not as quick but nearly as fast and much bigger on the outside at 6-3, 185 pounds.

There probably needs to be a bit more production to make him an NFL draft pick, but he might get there on big play ability along. Hall caught just 12 passes, but seven of them went for touchdowns and they amassed 323 yards.

Western Michigan's Jaylen Hall celebrates his touchdown reception against Toledo in the final minute of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Western Michigan won 41-38.

"Hall clocked a 4.32 40 a year ago. His broad jump this offseason was 10-7, and he ran a 4.10 in the pro agility shuttle. "

See how these weight room and workout feats manifest on the field in just a few weeks. Western Michigan opens its season at noon Sept. 4 at Michigan. CMU kicks off at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Missouri.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2 Michigan football players, 3 midmajor players named top 'freaks'