5 nations with outstanding outfits from the Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Shooting great Jin Jong-oh's quest for a record-extending fifth individual Olympic gold fell short on Saturday as the South Korean failed to qualify for the final of the men's 10 metre pistol event at the Tokyo Games. His team mates watched anxiously as Jin, who won the 10 metre pistol title in the 2012 London Games, did not manage to break into the top eight advancing to the final. Jin had etched his name in the record books at Rio when he won the 50 metre pistol event to become the first shooter in Olympic history to win a specific event at three consecutive Games.