5 nations with outstanding outfits from the Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
We highlight the outfits that wowed us during the Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo.
We highlight the outfits that wowed us during the Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo.
All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off during Friday morning’s Olympic Ceremony, a historic commencement following the Games’ initial […]
The pandemic Olympics began Friday morning with an awkward, tonally dissonant opening ceremony that wasn't memorable, other than for COVID.
Key questions answered about Friday’s Games curtain raiser in Tokyo.
The aquatics arena near Tokyo Bay is an impressive structure indeed, the shimmering blue water of its two pools surrounded on three sides by towering rows of seats that, in a normal Olympic year, would've been packed with some 15,000 boisterous fans. Of course, there is nothing normal about these Summer Games, which means the Tokyo Aquatics Centre is destined to be viewed a symbol of poor planning, gluttonous spending and terribly unfortunate timing. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, these are the made-for-TV Olympics.
Rui Hachimura is an important player for the Wizards, but it's nothing compared to the spotlight following him in Tokyo.
Of the 13 teams that are not UN recognized countries, four are geo-politically fraught areas. The other nine of the teams are island regions that sought recognition from the IOC prior to 1996.
Twitter users didn't miss the boat in mocking the Team USA preppy "yacht" vibe.
The Miami Dolphins are getting closer to signing their full Draft class.
The Tokyo summer Olympics have kicked off with the Opening Ceremony, and with that comes some fashion commentary from the Twitter world. While Japanese singer-songwriter Misia stunned in a voluminous rainbow gown by designer Tomo Koizumi, Telfar designed Liberia's looks, and Team USA was outfitted by Ralph Lauren (marking seven consecutive years in the iconic American brand), there are other details not to be missed. The internet didn't let us down.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Shooting great Jin Jong-oh's quest for a record-extending fifth individual Olympic gold fell short on Saturday as the South Korean failed to qualify for the final of the men's 10 metre pistol event at the Tokyo Games. His team mates watched anxiously as Jin, who won the 10 metre pistol title in the 2012 London Games, did not manage to break into the top eight advancing to the final. Jin had etched his name in the record books at Rio when he won the 50 metre pistol event to become the first shooter in Olympic history to win a specific event at three consecutive Games.
The decision to rejoin came just hours before the opening ceremony in Tokyo.
Lee Pearson was selected as Team GB’s flagbearer five years ago in Rio at the prestigious opening ceremony of the Games
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua was feeling the love on Saturday after oiling up to cause an online sensation at a third straight Olympic opening ceremony, but this time he was challenged by an equally ripped rower from Vanuatu.
Missed the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics? See all of the top moments in pictures. MORE PHOTOSNaomi Osaka of Team Japan carries the Olympic torch to the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.Torch carriers exchange the flame of the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Torchbearers carry the Olympic torch as t
The costs have only gotten higher for Japan as it settles in for a spectator-free Olympics like none other in the event’s history.
The A's set an Oakland-era record with a total of five wild pitches on the night, three of them from reliever Jake Diekman in the seventh inning alone.
According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Texas will play both Oklahoma and Texas A&M every year. The Sooners and Aggies should go back to facing off annually as well.
Do Katie Ledecky's opponents even think they stand a chance at the Olympics?
Tokyo 2020 started with the opening ceremony on Friday, with countries from across the world showing off some impressive fashion.
Vincent Fichot has not eaten in nearly two weeks. The 39-year-old Frenchman is camped outside one of Tokyo's Olympic Stadiums - not far from Friday's opening ceremony - on a hunger strike to protest what he says is the legal abduction of his children in Japan. French President Emmanuel Macron, the only G7 head of state visiting Japan for the Games, will raise the issue of Japan's custody rights when he meets Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday, as he did in 2019 with Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, a French official said.