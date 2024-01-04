5 names to watch for LSU’s defensive backs coach position

After a massive staff shakeup on Wednesday, Brian Kelly is looking to fill nearly an entire defensive staff.

Early reports indicate that Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker is the leading candidate for the defensive coordinator role. Baker coached linebackers at LSU in 2021, and that’s the group he’d likely work with if he got the defensive coordinator job.

That leaves LSU needing assistants for the secondary and defensive line after Robert Steeples and Jimmy Lindsey were also let go.

LSU will need to fill the defensive coordinator spot first, but here are some names that could potentially fit in the secondary.

Corey Raymond

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Raymond, along with Baker, left LSU after Kelly got the job in late 2021.

Raymond spent the last two years on Billy Napier’s staff at Florida before exiting in December.

That leaves Raymond looking for a job, and LSU fans continue to speculate about a potential return to Baton Rouge. For so many years, Raymond built some of the best secondaries in college football at LSU. Some were among the best the sport has ever seen.

Raymond produced several first-round picks and a Heisman finalist in Tyrann Mathieu.

He’s an ace recruiter and LSU needs an influx of talent in the secondary. Kelly would be foolish not to entertain the idea.

Antonio Fenelus - Illinois

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Fenelus took the Illinois job in 2023 after serving as an analyst at LSU for two years. That gives Fenelus a familiarity with Brian Kelly’s program, as well as potential DC Blake Baker’s.

He’s with Bret Bielema now, his former collegiate coach, so it could be tough to sway him right back to Baton Rouge.

A more proven option could be a better fit, but after Illinois lost a lot in the secondary, Fenelus’ group still ranked top 40 nationally in yards per pass allowed. Miles Scott was one of the better safeties in the Big Ten and corner Xavier Scott was an all-conference honorable mention.

Mike Mickens - Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Mickens played for Brian Kelly at Cincinnati before eventually joining Kelly’s Notre Dame staff.

Mickens remained in South Bend with Marcus Freeman after Kelly’s departure and the work he’s done has been phenomenal.

According to PFF, Mickens’ secondary ranks third nationally in coverage grade in 2023.

The Irish rank third in yards per pass allowed and opponent completion percentage while sitting top 10 in interception rate.

Mickens has been with Freeman for some time now and it would be tough to pry him away, but it could be worth it to pony up some cash. There are a few safer options.

Al Pogue - Missouri

#Mizzou assistant head coach Al Pogue said the "something to prove" mentality is not to the doubters, but instead for the Tiger believers. "Not the naysayers, they're always going to have something to say" 🔊⤵️ pic.twitter.com/haZ0bAIoRE — Chanel Porter (@chanelcporter) July 30, 2023

If Baker is LSU’s next DC and gets some say in filling out the staff, Pogue is a name that makes sense.

Pogue arrived at Missouri prior to the 2022 season, around the same time as Baker.

And in 2023, Missouri’s secondary was one of the best in the SEC with Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine proving to be one of the best cornerback combos in the nation.

Pogue is a guy who can develop and recruit and has experience coaching throughout the South.

Carlton Buckels - TCU

Buckels almost makes too much sense. He was born in Louisiana, played at LSU, and was an assistant under Gerry DiNardo and Nick Saban.

At TCU, he coached Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson into the Jim Thorpe Award winner and built a secondary that was a key piece of the Horned Frogs’ playoff run.

The TCU secondary took a step back in 2023, but the entire team did after losing a lot. But Josh Newton remained one of the best corners in the Big 12.

Buckels is what you look for in a LSU assistant. A guy with proven experience at the highest level and connections to the state of Louisiana. He’d be a home run hire.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire