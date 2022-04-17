5 names Alabama Football fans should get familiar with before 2022 season

Alabama football is gearing up for the 2022 college football season. After an inconsistent 2021 season that concluded with a loss in the national championship game to Georgia, fans are eager to see the Crimson Tide hit the field once again.

Yesterday, Alabama football held its annual A-Day spring game, where fans and media members got an opportunity to see the 2022 squad in action.

There are still a few months until the regular season kicks off for the Crimson Tide, which will be on Sept. 3 at home against Utah State.

Sure, there’s good reason to be excited to see quarterback Bryce Young take the field or linebacker Will Anderson make offensive linemen look silly; but there are some players that are likely to burst onto the scene this season.

Though there are many that could be featured on this list, here are five Crimson Tide players whose names you should be familiar with by Week 1.

Christian Leary, WR (So.)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Christian Leary[/autotag] is a rising sophomore wide receiver who did not have his name called all too much in his freshman season last year. An extremely strong performance in the A-Day spring game may have boosted his abilities in the eyes of the coaching staff. He seemed to have a strong connection with backup quarterback Jalen Milroe, but with a wide open depth chart for wide receivers, he could work his way up into a key role.

Dallas Turner, LB (So.)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Dallas Turner[/autotag] is massive. His sheer size alone will put him on the national radar, but his dominance at the line will rival Will Anderson’s. Not much else to say about him except for ‘be on the lookout,’ he will be wreaking havoc of opposing offensive lines all season long.

Jaylen Moody, LB (Sr.)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

[autotag]Jaylen Moody[/autotag] is in his final year of college football and he’s ready to take over the Crimson Tide defense. Moody has been a role player for Alabama, but has yet to bee a consistent starter and difference-maker. Expect him to step up into a leadership role and make big plays, especially in coverage.

Story continues

JoJo Earle, WR (So.)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]JoJo Earle[/autotag] saw some playing time as a trey freshman in 2021, but his season was cut short due to injury. Earle is praised as the next Jaylen Waddle-type player for the Crimson Tide. A speedy receiver that can take a short-yardage pass to the house.

Kristian Story, S (So.)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Kristian Story[/autotag], much like Leary, had a strong A-Day performance. It may be difficult for him to work his way up the depth chart and earn regular playing time, but his abilities are worthy of seeing the field a considerable amount.

1

1