5 must-see takeaways from Alabama’s crushing loss to LSU

Just a few weeks after the Crimson Tide suffered a heartbreaking loss to Tennessee, Alabama dropped its second game of the season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the LSU Tigers.

Though it’s not completely ruled out, the chances of making the SEC championship game or the College Football Playoffs have taken a massive hit.

Alabama fans, analysts and former players took to Twitter after the game to voice frustration and ask questions about this team, the players and the leadership.

With some time to process the game, the issues this team has are glaring. Here are five takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU.

Nick Saban was right, the defense has gotten soft.

I’m no coach, but I do have a pair of eyes. These eyes saw defenders slow down when Jayden Daniels took off to one side, only to flip the field and start running toward those slowed-down defenders, who were then caught flat-footed by the speedy quarterback. These eyes saw defenders attempt to bump a ball carrier with their shoulders or try to clothesline the ball carrier when wrapping up with both arms and form tackling was an option.

The coaching has become questionable

On the final play of the game, the Tigers went for a two-point conversion to win it. Ultimately, LSU was successful and the game was won. Prior to the snap, even the most casual fan could tell Alabama was confused, unsure of the alignment with players moving all around while the offense was set and ready to go. Worst of all, the defense had 12 men on the field before Malachi Moore sprinted off the field. While that’s the prime example of how undisciplined this team was, it’s not an outlier. On both sides of the ball this season, the units have seemed out of sorts. We are not on the sidelines or behind closed doors, so outright blaming the coaches and coordinators for this might not be warranted. However, Even Saban said after the game, it’s not on the players.

The offense is unrecognizable

Bryce Young is the only quarterback in Alabama Football history to win the coveted Heisman Trophy. Jahmyr Gibbs is a do-it-all running back that has been impressive since he joined the team. The receivers may not match up to the talent level the Crimson Tide has had in recent years, but it is still a strong unit, loaded with skill sets that ought to be successful. Running the ball up the middle for no gain against a loaded box didn’t work the first couple of times, but that didn’t stop the offense from trying it time and time again. The route trees the wide receivers were given allowed for no separation and an easy read from defenders. With all the tools to succeed, the offense has fallen flat on its face. It has become boring to watch and all too predictable.

Bryce Young is either still hurt or has regressed

Bryce Young’s shoulder injury against Arkansas sidelined him for the entire second half of that game and the entire contest against Texas A&M. In his return to play in the loss against Tennessee, Young appeared limited in some aspects, but still made smart decisions and some quality throws. He looked solid against Mississippi State just before the off-week. However, nothing looked okay for Young in the loss to LSU. On the Crimson Tide’s first offensive possession, he threw a pass behind JoJo Earle in the end zone from just feet away that resulted in an interception. Throughout the game, he was hesitant to throw the deep ball as often as he typically does and was inaccurate on numerous throws. Whether it be throwing behind receivers on multiple plays, or missing an open receiver altogether, Young did not look like himself.

The team lacks drive

On ESPN’s College GameDay, Bryce Young was interviewed about the loss to Tennessee. In that interview, he stated that this team “is more locked in” than it has been all season. Well, after four full quarters and a single overtime period, we can conclusively say it did not look that way. Sure, Young had his signature smile in the face of adversity as the team was down in the fourth quarter. Young was also seen hyping up the offense as it took the field on the final possession of the fourth quarter. However, the intensity level one would expect from a team against the ropes with national championship hopes still in the crosshairs was not there.

