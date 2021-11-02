5 moves that would make sense for Bears ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline is just hours away, and there have already been some big moves, including Von Miller to the Rams and Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs. But the Bears have been quiet, although that could change.

Chicago did trade for wide receiver/kick return specialist Jakeem Grant last month, sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins and they traded wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Texans. But don’t look for them to be buyers heading into Tuesday’s deadline. There are quite a few veterans general manager Ryan Pace could deal to acquire some valuable draft capital.

Here’s a look at five moves that would make sense for the Bears as the trade deadline looms.

Trade WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson has been a name mentioned as a trade target dating back to last year. Robinson has been one of the NFL’s best wide receivers over the last few years, although you wouldn’t know it this season. Robinson has been virtually invisible on the roster with just 26 receptions for 271 yards and one touchdown in eight games. There’s been a lack of chemistry between Robinson and rookie quarterback Justin Fields, which stems from a lack of reps in training camp. Given Robinson won’t be in Chicago next season, the Bears would be wise to deal him for a high draft pick, ideally a second-rounder.

Trade DT Akiem Hicks

Earlier this summer, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks made it clear, via his agent, that he wanted to remain with the Bears. But Chicago has been looking to trade Hicks since the offseason, so it wouldn’t be a complete surprise for them to deal him at Tuesday’s trade deadline. Hicks has been one of Pace’s better free-agent acquisitions. But Hicks has one of the highest cap hits at $12 million for the 2021 season. Barring an extremely friendly home-town discount, Hicks likely won’t be back in 2022. And if that’s the case, Chicago should try to get something for him while they can, and there are plenty of teams in need of a talented defensive tackle.

Trade QB Nick Foles

The Bears have been looking to trade Nick Foles for some time now, although they’ll only trade him to a team that Foles will agree to go. Which makes no sense, but here we are. Foles is the best third-string quarterback in the NFL, and he’s only on the roster because it would cost more to release him than keep him. At this point, people have seen that the quarterback struggles in Chicago are also attributed to Matt Nagy’s offense. So if the Bears can find a trade partner for Foles — perhaps a Saints team that just lost Jameis Winston for the season — it would help all parties.

Trade QB Andy Dalton

If Foles isn’t an attractive option to quarterback-needy teams like the Saints, perhaps Andy Dalton, who didn’t look too terrible in Matt Nagy’s offense, would be appealing. Dalton’s stint as the Bears starter lasted all but 1.5 weeks after he suffered a bone bruise in his knee which cleared the way for Justin Fields to take over. Once Chicago turned to Fields, there was no going back to Dalton. Now, the Bears are paying him $10 million to serve as Fields’ backup. There are several teams that could be in the market for a veteran like Dalton, and if Chicago can get something for him, why not?

Trade TE Jimmy Graham

In case you’d forgotten, tight end Jimmy Graham is still on the Bears roster. Although you wouldn’t know it given his lack of involvement on offense this season. Graham was just activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, but he wasn’t active before that. Graham has just one catch for 11 yards through eight games, and Chicago actually restructured his contract earlier this season to keep him on the team because he was just that valuable. Well, apparently not valuable enough to involve on offense. With guys like Cole Kmet and Jesse James finding rhythm with Fields and more involvement on offense, there’s no need for Graham.

