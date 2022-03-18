5 moves the Saints should make with Deshaun Watson headed to Cleveland

Now that the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes have ended just as confusingly as they progressed. While some may have assumed that all the eggs were in one basket when it comes to Watson, the Saints always have multiple plans. Thankfully for them, the entirety of free agency essentially went on pause while the Watson situation worked itself out. Now that he’s chosen, the rest of the dominoes will begin to fall again.

As the market reignites, the Saints will get back to addressing their roster and retooling to compete in 2022. The team cleared nearly $30 million of cap space in preparation for the potential trade, and now they the freedom to spend. Here are five moves New Orleans should make now that Deshaun Watson is a Cleveland Brown:

Re-sign Jameis Winston

Now that the Saints are no longer in a holding pattern for a quarterback, they can sign a quarterback. Funny how that works out. Per USA Today’s Josina Anderson, New Orleans and Jameis Winston have already had discussions which led to an offer earlier this offseason. Winston also met with the Indianapolis Colts, which is reportedly Baker Mayfield’s preferred landing spot.

Now that the Saints have such a large chunk of change available to them, perhaps they’re able to bolster the original offer to Winston to get him to return to New Orleans for at least the 2022 season. Winston performed well in his seven starts last year totaling 14 touchdown passes to only three interceptions. Before the Watson scenario presented itself, it seemed that Winston was the favorite for the starting role. He should re-take that crown now.

Sign Marques Valdes-Scantling and/or Jarvis Landry

We had both of these talented receivers on our list of 10 moves the Saints should make in free agency, so no surprise to see them back here. Marquez Vales-Scantling is a big, physical pass-catcher that can stretch the field and complement Michael Thomas greatly in 2022. Now that the market on receivers has moved so slowly, there’s a chance his price drops to more achievable amounts as well.

Bringing Jarvis Landry back to Louisiana would be a smart move for the offense as well. Landry can play both inside and out, has sure hands (a big issue with last year’s receivers) and would bring a veteran presence to an otherwise very young group of wideouts. The Louisiana homecoming could go toward some possibly needed reconciliation with the fanbase after the Watson pursuit was met with vastly mixed reviews.

Prior to free agency, each of these pass-catchers were expected to command more than $10 million per year. Now, it looks like at least Valdes-Scantling’s market may be more around the $5 million to $7 million range. Making the potential of adding two free agent pass-catchers less of a fever dream. But even just landing one would be of benefit for New Orleans as they look to bolster their wide receivers depth chart. One of these, and another receiver in free agency before getting to the draft would be a huge win for the Saints.

Re-Sign PJ Williams

This was a must from the very beginning as far as most are concerned. The Saints lost Marcus Williams early in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens. While they effectively replaced him with the addition of Marcus Maye, more depth may be necessary at the position.

Maye is recovering from a November Achilles tear and is set to appear in court in June for a 2021 DUI arrest. There’s a chance that, one way or another, Maye could miss time. Meaning holding on to P.J. Williams could pay off immediately.

Sign Tyrann Mathieu

This move is one that has drawn a lot of desire all free agency so far. Reports have connected the Saints to former Kansas City Chief safety Tyrann Mathieu. After the Chiefs signed free agent safety Justin Reid, it became clear that Mathieu would indeed be on the move. However, the potential lessened once New Orleans brought in their Marcus Williams replacement in Marcus Maye.

Now, the connection to Mathieu is strengthening again after the details of Malcolm Jenkins’ contract adjustments became clear. Jenkins accepted pay cuts in each of the two remaining seasons of his contract without any restructure or additional compensation. There’s a possibility that concession may be signaling something larger than a “for-the-good-of-the-team” move. If Jenkins is getting started with planning his retirement, the interest in Mathieu becomes more than clear: it becomes necessary.

Re-sign Terron Armstead

Multiple reports have cited that Terron Armstead, a career-long Saint thus far, was awaiting the resolution of the Watson pursuit before making his decision on whether or not he’d return to the Saints. Now that the process has concluded, Armstead may know what he needs to in order to make his choice. Even though Watson did not end up in New Orleans, it doesn’t mean Armstead is closing the book, however. Armstead and Winston have a strong relationship and there’s still a chance to returns to the Saints.

Otherwise, New Orleans has the talent on the roster to start making up for what would be a considerable loss. Ryan Ramczyk could move to left tackle while James Hurst plugs in on the right (or they both stay in their spots), the Saints could look to other free agent options on either side, or turn to the 2022 NFL draft. But there’s no doubt that retaining Armstead would be the ideal situation for New Orleans.

