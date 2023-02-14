5 moves Giants need to make to get back to the playoffs

The New York Giants made significant strides in 2022 under first-year general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, logging a winning record for the first time in six years and winning their first postseason game since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

They face a crucial offseason if they plan to continue their climb in the NFC hierarchy, however. Much still needs to be done for them to sustain success and remain contenders for years to come.

Here are five things that they can do in the next few months that can help them get back to the playoffs in 2023.

Settle the quarterback situation

The Giants gambled when they declined Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option and in retrospect, it was still the right move.

Jones played well enough to earn himself a second contract with the Giants and now they will have to play him what he is worth, which is somewhere in the neighborhood of $35-$40 million per year.

The Giants have to get this done before the franchise tag deadline and free agency begins in March.

How Schoen and the Giants handle this will determine how the rest of their offseason goes even if it means they might have to say goodbye to Saquon Barkley.

There doesn’t appear to be enough cap space to bring both back and still fill the other needs that need attending.

Fill the arsenal

It’s an offensive league and the Giants are way behind in the arms war. They have to add some serious weaponry this offseason at the wide receiver, tight end, and running back positions and they have to do it economically.

They may not have the cap space to re-sign wideouts Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton

That means the draft. The Giants could have as many as 11 selections this spring to add some key contributors. They can build on the core of wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’Dale Robinson along with tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager.

They can cut bait on Kenny Golladay and recover some cap space and if they let Barkley walk, they can build a running back by committee unit with Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, and another inexpensive option or two.

Story continues

Cornerback

The Giants can try to keep selling Aaron Robinson as a solution to start across the field from Adoree’ Jackson, but until he can prove he can stay healthy, outside cornerback remains a major need.

Many can see the Giants solving this early on in the draft. The rest of the secondary will be fine provided they can find a way to bring back safety Julian Love.

They have a plan at inside corner with Cor’Dale Flott and Darnay Holmes but could always use more.

Inside linebacker

The Giants can’t continue to use band-aids in the middle of their defense.

Sure, Jaylon Smith and others have shone on occasion but they need to bring in a stud for the future, like a Roquan Smith-type.

They could solve this through the draft but don’t forget, they have Micah McFadden back with a year under his belt and remain high on Darrian Beavers. That’s a lot of unknowns there. They need to upgrade.

Offensive line

Andrew Thomas has established himself as a top left tackle but not much else has been solved.

The Giants still need a natural center and Evan Neal’s uneven rookie performance put things in the balance.

There are several options at center in the draft and they expect Neal to acclimate better in his second season.

That aside, they have two second-year players they are high on in Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan. Neither is the answer at center but Ezeudu can play guard or tackle and McKethan might end up being a solution at guard.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire