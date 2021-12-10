5 moves the Eagles can make to create $30 million in cap space for 2022

The NFL recently confirmed that the salary cap will rise to $208 million this spring, after the league and NFLPA previously set the salary cap for the 2021 season at $182.5 million but agreed back in May to raise the floor in 2022, and again in 2023.

With the Carson Wentz dead money and several other huge deals coming off the books, here’s how the Eagles can create even more cap space for 2022.

Eagles expected salary cap

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

While teams like the Packers, Cowboys, Rams, Saints, and Texans all project to be over the $208 million cap next year, Philadelphia will sit with around $14 million as of now and the potential for $30 million more to be freed up if Philadelphia makes moves or restructure the deals for Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and others.

That number is dwarfed by the cap space expected for teams like the 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Washington, Bengals, and Colts, who could all have in excess of $50+ million in initial cap space.

1. Extend CB Darius Slay

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) cannot complete a pass with pressure from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Phi

Cap savings: $12,304,000

Slay will be 31 at the start of the 2022 NFL season and he’s a viable candidate for an extension after a potential All-Pro season in 2021.

Slay is due $16 million in 2022, with a cap hit of $22 million.

2. Cut Brandon Brooks

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Cap savings: $13,500,000 — dead money $5.9 million

One of the top right guards over the past five years, Brooks will be 33 at the start of the 2022 NFL season and Jack Driscoll has shown that he’s fully capable of being a solid right guard.

Brooks could return at a reduced rate after a post-June 1 release date.

3. Cut Isaac Seumalo

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cap Savings: $5,856,000

Story continues

With Landon Dickerson ascending and the Eagles continuing to add depth along the offensive line, Seumalo could be in-line for a sizable pay cut or moving on permanently.

4. Let Derek Barnett walk

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Cap Savings: $7,248,800

2022 is a void year on his contract anyway, but in terms of actual production versus value, allowing Barnett to move on would be huge for Philadelphia.

5. Trade Andre Dillard

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Cap savings: $2.2 million

After signing Le’Raven Clark to an extension, look for the Eagles to package Dillard in a deal, potentially for 2023 assets, as Philadelphia saves cap space and moves on into the Jordan Mailata era officially from a contract standpoint.

1

1