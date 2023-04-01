5 moves Broncos can make to get back on track in 2023

With the beginning of the 2023 NFL season just around the corner, the Denver Broncos look to rebound (again) from a 5-12 campaign in 2022. Broncos Wire takes a look at five moves that Denver could make to right the ship this year.

Use a two tight-end system

Whenever the Broncos used a two tight-end set in 2022, the offense moved the ball more effectively, using a mix of run and pass to go down the field. Unfortunately, the Broncos were often behind in games, which led to them using three-wide sets far more often to try to get downfield quickly. This often resulted in punts and turnovers, not to points. Sean Payton has a history of using tight ends in both blocking and pass-catching, using names such as Jason Witten and Jimmy Graham in his systems.

Fix Russell Wilson

Each of the Broncos coaching candidates this offseason had to present a plan to “fix” Russell Wilson. In 2022, Wilson produced career lows in passing touchdowns, completion percentage and QBR, plus a career-high in sacks. Wilson made far too many head-scratching throws into coverage, held onto the ball too long and looked skittish in the Broncos’ system under Nathaniel Hackett.

The best coach to help him (supposedly) should be Sean Payton, who helped Hall of Fame-bound quarterback Drew Brees to historic numbers in passing. Can this be the turnaround that Wilson needs? It remains to be seen.

Create depth on the offensive line

In 2022, the Broncos faced their biggest issues at offensive line. Almost every member of the starting line in Week 1 missed time with injuries, including a season-ending broken leg for Garett Bolles against the Indianapolis Colts. Injuries continued to plague the unit throughout the season, with Denver turning to members of the practice squad to fill holes. On the first day of free agency, the Broncos addressed these needs in a major way. Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey became the first big names to drop and fill the holes on the line. Denver also signed a backup center from the Seattle Seahawks to create some more competition up front. It remains to be seen how the Broncos will use their draft picks, although, using another pick or two on additional big man may not be such a bad idea.

Draft a defensive lineman

The biggest loss of free agency might be the departure of defensive end Dre’Mont Jones. This leaves a gaping hole where the Broncos pass rush and run defense was. This may be one of the only remaining items to fix on the 2023 roster. With a big spending spree in free agency, the best way to address this will be through the NFL draft. While Denver’s first pick may not be until the third round, several starters around the NFL have found success from being selected on Day 2 of the draft. Can the Broncos find a starter so late?

Finalize wide receiver plans

After trade talks with several teams, Sean Payton shut down any notion of dealing either Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. For Jeudy especially, this is a huge leap of faith from this coaching staff. In three seasons, Jeudy has been lackluster at best, showing brief bursts of talent, punctuated with head-scratching drops. Jeudy is going to have to find another level to become the bona fide pass-catcher Denver drafted in 2020. If he can’t, he will be a fixture in trade discussions at the in-season trade deadline this fall.

