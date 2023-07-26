5 most versatile players on the Eagles roster

Philadelphia will kick off their first training camp practice in less than an hour and they’ll have one of the NFL’s more versatile rosters in 2023.

The Eagles have hybrid athletes all over the field, with guys who can block, catch, and run, while combining all of those dominant attributes.

On defense, Sean Desai has multiple defenders at all three levels that offer versatility and the ability to play in different spots.

With training camp off and running, here are Philadelphia’s five most versatile players.

Williams offers a combination of athleticism, strength, and effort; he can disrupt offenses on any snap.

Like Kentavius Street, Williams can flourish in multiple positions.

What DTs got the highest percentage of plays with a positive grade vs the run this year from @PFF? (Minimum 100 snaps) 1. Aaron Donald

2. Derrick Brown

3. Christian Wilkins

4. Milton Williams #FlyEaglesFly

5. DJ Reader pic.twitter.com/xS6JjrQZzz — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) January 16, 2023

Kentavius Street

A guy who can play multiple positions, Street has increased his tackle totals in each of his previous four seasons and is coming off a career year that also featured 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits, and 21 QB pressures while playing 46 percent of the snaps for the Saints.

Street can play defensive tackle and edge rusher, offering more versatility.

Goedert has a unique skill set that makes him one of the top two or three all-around tight ends in football.

An outstanding blocker in the run game, Goedert also can be dynamic in the passing game. Even with missing five games last fall, Goedert still finished third in the NFL with 27 explosive pass plays (15-plus yards) during the regular season in 2022.

The new Eagles running back is the ultimate dual-threat offering elite versatility.

In 2022, Swift had 99 carries for 542 yards and scored 8 touchdowns in 14 games in 2022. Swift also logged 48 catches (70 targets), for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2022, Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

The versatility comes from his ability to dominate as a runner or thrower.

In a win over the Giants last season, Hurts scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season, and in doing so, he made NFL history.

He joined former Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton as the only quarterback in NFL history with 10+ rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

Hurts accomplished the feat in back-to-back seasons.

