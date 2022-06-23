5 most underrated Jets players heading into the 2022 season

The New York Jets have a promising roster lining up for them in 2022.

There’s hope for a step forward in quarterback Zack Wilson, their trio of first-round rookies, plus pass rusher Carl Lawson finally getting out there.

But often it’s the players under-the-surface that can make all the difference in the 11-on-11 game that football is. New York has plenty of those as well.

With that, here are the seven most underrated Jets players heading into 2022:

WR Corey Davis

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) . (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

With high hopes for first-round rookie Garrett Wilson plus a returning Year 2 pro in Elijah Moore, many could overlook Davis. Then again, Davis’ own poor 2021 season with the Jets adds into that too.

However, with the other options around him, it could open up space for Davis to return to form next season. Davis already said he feels more focused physically and mentally this offseason.

OL Connor McGovern

Jets offensive lineman Connor McGovern (60) . (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Similar to Davis, McGovern finds he name here because of those around him. The Jets have an offensive line that needs to prove itself, but it’s a promising group.

This unit includes two first-round picks in Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker, a potentially emerging star who wants a new contract in George Fant, and a marquee free agent signee in Laken Tomlinson.

Kind of makes you forget about McGovern. After injuries in his first year in New York in 2022, he was improved last season.

RB Michael Carter

Jets running back Michael Carter (32) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Following minicamp, reports indicated that rookie second-round rusher Breece Hall could be the Jets’ No. 1 rusher. But Carter is still expected to have a role as well. That, plus his experience over Hall, makes him a player that’s underrated.

CB Brandin Echols

(John Munson-AP)

When one of your top draft picks was a corner in Sauce Gardner and the position also was addressed in free agency with DJ Reed, you forget about the returners. How about Brandin Echols? That’s at least what Pro Football Focus says.

According to the football analytics outlet, Echols allowed a passer rating of 83.1 in 2021. That was the second-best figure a Jets rookie corner put up in the PFF era.

DT Jonathan Marshall

New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams, left, and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall (96). (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Marshall has tons to prove. This is based on need and measureables.

The Jets failed to add to their run-stopper spot on the defensive line this offseason. Most recently, Larry Ogunjobi signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers over Gang Green.

Marshall only played in 77 total snaps as a rookie in 2021. But with the Jets’ need and his 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame, Marshall could have an opportunity staring at him.

