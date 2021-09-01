5 most surprising cuts made by the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills trimmed their roster from near 80 men to 53 on Tuesday in accordance with the NFL’s deadline.

It’s always a tough day across the league, but that’s the nature of business. The day also comes with more than a handful of surprises.

With that, here are the five most head-turning cuts made by the Bills:

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Heading into training camp, Hodgins was a player many guessed would be the "training camp darling" this summer. Instead, receivers Jake Kumerow and Marquez Stevenson had other ideas. As a rookie a year ago, Hodgins impressed last offseason. He suffered a shoulder injury and eventually spent the entire year on injured reserve. During this spring's minicamp... more positive reviews. Then at training camp it evaporated quickly. He'll be a practice squad priority for the Bills.

LS Reid Ferguson

Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills don't have a long snapper. Ferguson was a head-turning cut for sure. But, he'll be back. Per reports, the Bills cut the long snapper and once other players are placed on injured reserve which will open roster spots, he'll be back. Still a bit funny that Ferguson was cut because no one ever sees a roster without a long snapper on it... and we can't forget, defensive end AJ Epenesa lined up as Buffalo's long snapper in the preseason last week for Ferguson due to injury. What timing.

QB Jake Fromm

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (Gannett photo)

Like it or not, it's bold for any NFL team to roll with only two quarterbacks on their roster. Especially with a starter like Josh Allen who isn't scared to run the ball and take hits. On Fromm, he didn't have a great Week 2 against the Bears in the preseason, however, he had some promising signs during the first and final exhibition games. There's a slight chance he gets picked up by a team. If not, he'll likely be back on Buffalo's practice squad.

CB Rachad Wildgoose

Bills cornerback Rachad Wildgoose. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Whenever a rookie draft pick gets cut and isn't a seventh rounder, it's a little head-turning. Wildgoose was a sixth-round selection and was released. Because of that, he'll be a practice squad priority for the Bills. But without Wildgoose, the Bills only kept five cornerbacks on their initial roster. That's especially interesting since the Bills run a nickel defensive scheme so essentially three corners are considered starters.

TE Jacob Hollister

Bills' Jacob Hollister. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

After not pushing Dawson Knox for his starting spot, Hollister was cut. Some believe he could be back in the same way Ferguson will. That still has yet to be confirmed, though. That makes his release all the more interesting.

