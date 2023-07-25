The 5 most likely scenarios for Oregon’s 2023 football season

Going into the 2023 season, there’s an array of expectations for the Oregon Ducks and what their year might look like. With Dan Lanning entering his second year as a head coach and getting the roster to look more of his liking, plus the prospect of having Heisman contender Bo Nix back under center and running the offense, many Duck fans feel incredibly confident going into September.

The public may not be as hot on Oregon as the fanbase in Eugene, though. Last week, the preseason Pac-12 media poll was released, with the Ducks projected to finish fourth, behind USC, Washington, and Utah.

While this certainly isn’t a championship-or-bust type of year for Oregon, there’s a good chance that a season resulting in less than a Pac-12 title game appearance would be viewed as substandard for most Duck fans.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at all the different ways this season could play out.

With 12 games on the schedule, there’s a lot of different win-loss combinations. But we’re not here to discuss every little configuration and possibility. Rather, we’ll take a look at the different narratives that could take shape this year. Here are our five most-likely scenarios for Oregon’s 2023 season.

Most Likely Scenario: 9-10 wins and a Pac-12 Championship Game

Oregon’s win total for the 2023 season has been set at 9.5 according to most Las Vegas sportsbooks, so it feels accurate to project that they will win either 9 or 10 games this year. More than that would be a surprise, but fewer than that would be rather shocking as well.

What complicates things is how incredibly tough the Pac-12 will be this season. If the Ducks were to win 9 games, that means we are allocating them three losses. You could imagine those would come against a combination of USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon State, or maybe Texas Tech. If you were to give Oregon 10 wins, then that leaves two losses.

If the Ducks can make it through the regular season with only two losses — something that I think is very possible as long as health is not an issue — then it should land them a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a chance to get into the College Football Playoff.

Best Case Scenario: Pac-12 Champions and Playoff Berth

Since the Pac-12 expanded back at the start of last decade, no team has been able to run the table and go undefeated. I’m not projecting that the Ducks will be able to do that in the final year of the conference as we know it. However, in Oregon’s best-case scenario, I think they make it to the Pac-12 title game with one loss on the record — my guess would be to USC or Washington. A rematch against said team in the Pac-12 title game would be likely, and the best-case scenario would see the Ducks avenge that loss, giving them a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Note that my best-case scenario does not include getting out of the first round of the CFP and into the national championship game. While that would technically be the best-case scenario for Lanning and the Ducks, I think that anything on top of winning the Pac-12 and getting to the playoff would be seen as playing with house money.

Good Enough: 9 Wins, No Pac-12 Title Game

The “good enough” scenario for Oregon is not too far away from the “most likely” scenario, strangely enough. In reality, I think that Oregon’s season is going to be decided based on a lot of variance. The top of the conference is so strong this year with USC, Washington, Utah, and Oregon State, that there’s a realistic world where any of those teams can win somewhere between 8-11 games.

Even if the Ducks do go 9-3 this season — a respectable record given the opponents they will face — it is entirely possible that they lose to, say, USC and Washington, and get beat out for a spot in the conference title game.

While that scenario would definitely be disappointing, I don’t think it would result in any heads rolling or a major backlash from the fanbase. A 9-3 season in the Pac-12 when the conference is as strong as it’s been in decades is nothing to be ashamed of.

Deja Vu: A 2022 Repeat

As much as Oregon fans may not want to admit it, there is a real possibility that the worst parts about last season happen again this year for the Ducks as well. I’m not saying it’s likely, but it should at least be acknowledged as a potential outcome.

In 2022, the Ducks lost two of the toughest games of the year, falling to both Washington and Oregon State, two of their biggest rivals. Of course, the Huskies and Beavers are among the top teams in the conference once again this season, so it doesn’t feel right to ignore a scenario where Lanning could potentially start his Oregon career with an 0-2 record against both of the team’s biggest rivals.

Should the Ducks lose to either team this year, some ridicule from the fanbase will certainly be prevalent. Even if Oregon makes it to the conference title game with losses to OSU and UW, some frustration will still be alive among the Duck faithful.

Worst Case Scenario: The Pac-12 is Too Strong

Take the 2022 Deja Vu season, and add losses to both USC and Utah on top of that. There is your worst-case scenario for the Ducks in 2023. Of course, many teams in the nation would readily accept a season where you finish with an 8-4 record, but with the aspirations that Oregon has going into the year, losing to all of the best teams in the conference would certainly be a disappointment.

I don’t think the worst-case scenario would result in any changes of leadership, since Lanning has shown an elite ability to recruit and presented a strong outlook for the program going forward. However, if an 8-4 season is in the cards for the Ducks, then Oregon’s head coach might feel his seat start to heat up a little bit going into the 2024 season.

