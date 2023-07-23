The 5 most likely scenarios for Oklahoma Sooners 2023 season

The Oklahoma Sooners were picked to finish third by the media in the Big 12 preseason poll. This is the final season in a conference the Sooners historically have dominated.

After what happened a year ago, it’s safe to say there are question marks heading into the 2023 season.

Will things improve defensively? Will the offense take a step back or take a step forward? Who becomes the go-to playmaker at wideout? All are major question marks.

But this is Oklahoma. Whether you like it or not, fans are going to have high expectations regardless of the questions laid out in front of them.

Combine all of that with what appears to be a fairly favorable schedule, and there are again high expectations coming into year two for Brent Venables and company

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at five different ways the season could play out for Oklahoma

Most likely scenario: 10 wins and compete for a conference title

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables shouts at an official during a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unrealistic to believe all of the issues that plagued the 2022 version of the Oklahoma Sooners will just be solved overnight.

There are still some glaring holes and work to be done by the whole staff. Even with an easy schedule, it would be absurd to expect an 11-12 win season.

Can it happen? Absolutely, but it’s not likely. The most likely scenario is they win 10 games and compete for the Big 12 championship one final time.

Best case scenario: OU shows major improvement and goes undefeated

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) scores a touchdown past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (0) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While I just said it would be absurd to think an undefeated season could happen, it is the best-case scenario.

Again, this is Oklahoma. The best-case scenario is always going undefeated but this one could happen if the new additions come in and make a major impact right away.

With a number of transfers and a pair of five-star additions in the 2023 signing class, this defense has a chance to take a big step if everything falls just right.

Offensively, does Jalil Farooq establish himself as the guy? He absolutely can, but again I wouldn’t bank on all of that falling perfectly into place for Oklahoma.

Good enough: Oklahoma wins 9 games but shows progress

I know, Oklahoma fans are going to immediately read that and think nine wins is not good enough, but hear me out.

Last year taught us there were major issues with the development and talent on the roster. Issues we didn’t know were there because historic quarterback play and incredible offense were overshadowing them.

Let’s say they go 9-3, but all three losses are very close back-and-forth games. Defensively, you see big improvements, and they go from 122nd to 65th in the nation.

Offensively, they take a step back and go from 13 to 19, which is still good. You see the progress, and you can see it all coming together.

If all of that happens and you still go 9-3, that is a good start to the what Oklahoma’s building under Brent Venables.

Not quite: We see some improvement but not enough

These next two scenarios would have Oklahoma fans ready to get rid of everyone if they come true.

The scenario is called, “not quite” because in this scenario the team will show improvement just not as much as we’d hope or expect.

The defense goes from 122nd to 98th and they continue to lose close games. This would most likely result in a seven or eight-win season which would infuriate Oklahoma fans and really turn up the heat on Brent Venables’ chair.

Worst case: 2022 season all over again.

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) brings down Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

This is the obvious one. Worst case scenario Oklahoma puts out the same product as a year ago.

They lose every close game, and the defense shows no improvement. Venables continues to struggle with game management, and questions grow louder on if he’s the right guy for the program.

Also, this would have a major impact on recruiting because you can only sell recruits on your vision for so long. At some point, you have to have results, or you’ll lose them.

I think we can all agree we hope this isn’t the scenario that comes true for 2023.

