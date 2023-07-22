The 5 most likely scenarios for LSU football’s 2023 season

LSU was picked to finish second in the SEC West in the preseason media poll. That lines up with where Vegas has the Tigers, too: second behind Alabama in the division.

It’s fair to say expectations are high for LSU, but this isn’t championship or bust. It’s still Brian Kelly’s second year, and in some ways, this is still a rebuild.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at all the different ways this season could play out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With 12 games on the schedule, there’s a lot of different win-loss combinations. But we’re not here to discuss every little configuration and possibility. Rather, we’ll take a look at the different narratives that could take shape this year.

All the way from a national title to falling short of expectations.

Most likely scenario: 9-10 wins and a NY6 appearance

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU’s win total is 9.5 at -110 odds. That means Vegas thinks there’s a good chance this team wins nine or 10 games.

I’m not here to outsmart Vegas, so I’ll take their word for it.

In this scenario, LSU beats most of the teams it’s supposed to beat. They aren’t upset by the Mississippi States or Auburns of the world.

Advertisement

But losses have to be found somewhere. LSU plays away from home against Florida State and Alabama. Those are two losable games against really good teams. If LSU’s 10-2, with those being the only two losses, the Tigers are a lock for the New Year’s Six.

Even at 9-3, LSU would still have a shot at the NY6 but would need some strong wins mixed in there.

Best case scenario: LSU runs the table to clinch No. 1 seed

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It goes without saying, the best case scenario is a 13-0 SEC title team clinching the top seed in the playoff.

This would set LSU up against the typically weaker No. 4 seed in the playoff.

Running the table is unlikely, but LSU is good enough that it isn’t impossible. The toughest of wins would likely come against Georgia in the SEC title game.

Advertisement

LSU needs to stay healthy and not have offensive lulls on the road too. 13-0 requires peak performance week after week.

With potential stars at quarterback, left tackle, receiver and the best defensive player in the conference in Harold Perkins, LSU has the firepower to compete with anyone.

Good enough: LSU sneaks in the playoff

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s schedule will be among the nation’s toughest. The aforementioned games against Florida State and Alabama are two of the best resume building opportunities out there.

The committee will value top 10 wins at neutral sites and on the road.

That means if LSU wins those games, it has room for error. If the Tigers win the west and enter the SEC championship 12-0, a playoff spot is likely locked in.

Advertisement

12-1 with the loss coming to Georgia is a resume that can go up against anyone.

Or, say LSU goes 11-1 with the loss coming at Alabama. The Crimson Tide win the west but LSU hovers around the playoff entering championship Saturday. LSU would only need a few things to fall their way and slip in.

Point being: With this schedule, LSU doesn’t need a conference title to make the playoff.

Deja Vu: A 2022 repeat

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

LSU’s 2022 season was a weird one.

It began with a loss to Florida State but LSU got right to beat Ole Miss and Alabama before clinching the division.

The Tigers remained a playoff dark horse entering Thanksgiving weekend, but a loss to Texas A&M crushed those hopes.

Advertisement

A loss to Georgia in the SEC title put the Tigers at 9-4 after the regular season. A good year, but not one worthy of playoff contention.

It’s possible 2023 offers up a similar story. LSU is good enough to beat anyone, but there are still some holes here, meaning the Tigers could lose a bad one.

LSU could lose to Florida State — again. Then it could beat Alabama — again. But along the way, LSU could get got by an Ole Miss, Auburn or Florida.

This isn’t the worst case, but if LSU misses out on an NY6, it will be a disappointment.

Worst case: Everything goes wrong

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

For our purposes, we’ll call worst case anything below 8-4.

Advertisement

8-4 isn’t the end of the world, but its still two losses below the win total and likely means LSU was never a serious contender in the conference, much less for a playoff spot.

If this happens, you’re probably looking at a LSU team that caught the injury bug. Depth is thin at linebacker and corner. The defense could take a few steps back if a few guys go down there.

LSU still needs to replace BJ Ojulari. A defense that struggles to generate a pass rush will cause issues too.

On offense, there’s always a chance the young offensive linemen don’t take another step forward or LSU’s depth problems on the interior flare up.

Advertisement

At quaterback, LSU is probably fine. Even if something happens to Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier is there to step in. The insurance at quarterback is why I think a worst-case scenario is unlikely this year.

I think it’s more likely LSU wins 14 games than loses five.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire